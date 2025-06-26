Multibagger infra stock zooms 12% on contract win in India's largest power project, check details 

Shares of civil construction firm OM Infra rose over 12% in early deals on Thursday after the firm won contract worth Rs 199 crore. The order relates to Turnkey contract execution for hydro mechanical works for India’s largest power generation project of 2880 MW Dibang Project from NHPC in Arunachal Pradesh. OM Infra is engaged in the business of water management, Civil construction, and engineering solutions.

The multibagger infra stock rose 12.5% to Rs 146.50 on BSE today. Total 2.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.04 crore. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1,355 crore

The stock recorded multibagger returns of 199% in two years and 376% in three years. Shares of the firm rose 765% in five years.

The multibagger stock hit a 52 week-low of Rs 94 on April 7, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 227.90 on August 2, 2024 on BSE.

The details of the order are as below:

1. Ex- Works Supply and CIF/CIP supply, if any, of all Equipment and materials including mandatory spares & mandatory tools & Tackles identifying separately the CIF/CIP and Ex- works components of the supply for Lot -5B Package for Hydro-Mechanical works for intake and draft Tub Gates and Hoists of Dibang Multipurpose project, 2880 MW located in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, India as first contract of Rs. 167.86 cr.

2. Providing all services i.e. inland transportation for delivery at site, uploading, storage, handling at site, installation, testing and commissioning including performance testing in respect of all the equipment supplied under first contract and any other services specified in the contract document for Lot -5B Package for Hydro-Mechanical works for intake and draft Tub Gates and Hoists of Dibang Multipurpose project, 2880 MW located in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, India as second contract of Rs. 31.98 cr.

The contract is to be completed within 46 months from the date of commencement of work.

Vikas Kothari, MD and CEO of Om Infra Ltd said, "We are honoured to have been entrusted with this significant project, which aligns with our core expertise in H M components for water based project and our strategic vision of expanding Om Infra’s footprint across key infrastructure sectors—particularly hydroelectric, pumped storage, and water management. This award not only cements our strength in H M components for such a massive power generation project of 2880 MW and also broadens our project portfolio and also reinforces our expertise in delivering sustainable and impactful infrastructure solutions on a turnkey basis."

Om Infra Ltd. is an infrastructure development company with a core focus on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services across the water and energy sectors. The company delivers complex projects involving hydroelectric and pumped storage power plants, dams, water supply and irrigation systems, and water treatment facilities. Om Infra is also actively engaged in integrated renewable energy solutions, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and innovation in infrastructure development.