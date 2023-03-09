YES Bank, Suzlon Energy, Nykaa, IRCTC: Small investors flocked to these stocks in Q3; shares down up to 23% YTD

YES Bank Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Suzlon Energy Ltd and IRCTC, which witnessed the highest addition in number of retail investors in the December quarter, saw their shares falling up to 23 per cent year-to-date. Among the top 10 such stocks, nine have delivered negative returns in 2023 so far.

YES Bank saw an addition of 2.65 lakh retail investors in the December quarter, the biggest jump on NSE. As of December 31, the lender had a total of 47.28 lakh retail investors, holding up to Rs 2 lakh worth shares. This was against 44.63 lakh retail investors it had at the end of September quarter. The scrip is down 23 per cent year-to-date.

In the case of Nykaa, the Falguni Nayar-led company saw an addition of 2.43 lakh retail investors in the December quarter. As of December 31, a total of the lender had 5.56 lakh retail investors, holding up to Rs 2 lakh worth shares. This was against 3.13 lakh retail investors it had at the end of September quarter. The scrip is down 7 per cent year-to-date.

Suzlon Energy saw an addition of 1.94 lakh retail investors in the December quarter. As of December 31, the lender had a total of 23.92 lakh retail investors, holding up to Rs 2 lakh worth shares. This was against 21.98 lakh investors it had at the end of September quarter. The scrip is down 17 per cent year-to-date.

State-run IRCTC saw an addition of 1.47 lakh retail investors in the December quarter. As of December 31, the lender had a total of 15.76 lakh retail investors, holding up to Rs 2 lakh worth shares. This was against 14.29 lakh investors it had at the end of September quarter. The scrip is down 4 per cent year-to-date.

LTIMindtree saw an addition of 1.94 lakh retail investors in the December quarter. The scrip, however, is up 11 per cent year-to-date. As of December 31, the lender had a total of 5.76 lakh retail investors, holding up to Rs 2 lakh worth shares. This was against 3.93 lakh retail investors that it had at the end of September quarter.

Bharat Electronics (1.25 lakh retail investors), UCO Bank (1.13 lakh), Easy Trip Planners (1.01 lakh), Rail Vikas Nigam (93,000) and Wipro (93,000) also saw substantial jump in retail investors.

UCO Bank (down 13 per cent), Easy trip (down 7.4 per cent), Bharat Electronics (down 4 per cent), Rail Vikas (Down 5 per cent) and Wipro (down 0.5 per cent) have fallen up to 13 per cent in 2023 so far.

