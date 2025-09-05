Zydus Life shares rise 3% on licencing deal with Synthon; key details

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rose 3 per cent in Friday’s trade after the company announced an exclusive licencing and supply agreement with Netherlands-based Synthon BV for the US market.

Zydus Life shares jumped 2.66 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 1,039 apiece on the BSE, over its previous close of Rs 1,012. At 10:28 am, the shares were up 1.92 per cent at Rs 1,031.45. The scrip is 29 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 797.05.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a stock exchange filing, Zydus said its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, has entered into a pact with Synthon for Ozanimod Capsules, a generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb’s drug ZEPOSIA, which is indicated for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults

Under the agreement, Synthon will handle regulatory approvals, manufacturing, and supply of the drug, while Zydus will take charge of commercialization in the US market. Synthon, one of the first filers, has already received tentative approval within 30 months from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making the product eligible for shared 180-day exclusivity upon launch.

Punit Patel, President and CEO of Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA), said, “This collaboration with Synthon enables us to bring this important treatment to the U.S. market. This collaboration reinforces our strategic focus on advancing care in therapeutic areas and reflects our commitment to making essential medicines more accessible to patients.”

Advertisement

Synthon BV CEO Anish Mehta said, “This collaboration with Zydus for Ozanimod capsules continues to underscore our proven expertise in developing first-to-market, complex generic products. We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Zydus as we continue advancing our strategic commitment to expanding access to essential medicines.”

According to IQVIA MAT data for July 2025, the total addressable market for Ozanimod Capsules in the US is estimated at $637 million.

Among technical indicators, Zydus Life stock is trading above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).