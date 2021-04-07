Top gainers today: SBI, M&M, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank rose up to 2.25%

Benchmark indices closed nearly 1% higher each today after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept lending rates unchanged to support the economy amid the second wave of coronavirus. Sensex closed 460 points higher at 49,661 and Nifty gained 135 points to 14,819. Stocks of rate-sensitive sectors such as banking and auto led the gains with BSE bankex closing 576 points higher at 37,302 and BSE auto gaining 371 points to 22,389. Titan, NTPC and HUL were the only Sensex losers falling up to 0.78%.

Here's a look at top five Sensex gainers today.

SBI: The large cap stock ended 2.25% higher at Rs 358.45 on BSE. SBI share has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 363.2, rising 3.61%. SBI share trades higher than 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages.

ICICI Bank: The banking stock ended 2.05% higher at Rs 577.55 on BSE. SBI stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall. The banking stock touched an intraday high of Rs 580, rising 2.48%. The share stands higher than 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages.

Sensex zooms 460 points, Nifty ends above 14,800 after RBI turns dovish to counter second wave of Covid-19

Nestle India: The FMCG stock ended 2.02% higher at Rs 17,422. The stock has gained 3.04% in the last 2 days. The large cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 17,863.85 , rising 4.6% on BSE. Nestle India share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank share closed 2.02% higher at Rs 945.80 today. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. It touched an intraday high of Rs 952.3, rising 2.72% on BSE. The banking stock stands higher than 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages .

M&M: The auto stock closed 1.95% higher at Rs 796.40 on BSE. The stock has gained 2.85% in the last 2 days. The large cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 798.55 rising 2.22% against previous close. M&M share stands higher than 5 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 20 day and 50 day moving averages.

By Aseem Thapliyal