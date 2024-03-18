scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Adani Group's dollar bonds, shares tumble on US probe report

Feedback

Adani Group's dollar bonds, shares tumble on US probe report

Shares of all 10 group and related companies also fell over 5% in early trading in India, with Adani Total Gas leading the decline.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The daily decline on most actively traded dollar bonds was the largest in six to 12 months. The daily decline on most actively traded dollar bonds was the largest in six to 12 months.

Most dollar bonds of Adani Group companies fell to their lowest level in two months on Monday following a report indicating that U.S. prosecutors have widened their investigation of the conglomerate to examine potential bribery.

Shares of all 10 group and related companies also fell over 5% in early trading in India, with Adani Total Gas leading the decline.

Bond prices fell, resulting in a 38 basis points increase in the yield on a note from Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone due in February 2032 to 7.20%. The yield had jumped 54 bps to 7.36% earlier in the day, marking the biggest single-session gain since February.

The daily decline on most actively traded dollar bonds was the largest in six to 12 months.

US investigators are probing whether an Adani entity, or individuals associated with the company, including Gautam Adani, were involved in paying officials in India for favorable treatment on an energy project, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The group did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

A report by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in January of last year triggered a sell-off in stocks and overseas listed bonds of Adani Group companies. The group has denied all wrongdoings.

Since then, most of the group's foreign bonds and domestic shares have rebounded above the levels they traded at before the Hindenburg report was issued.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 18, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement