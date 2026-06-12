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SpaceX IPO Listing LIVE updates: SPCX share price crosses $175 mark as world gets its first trillionaire - Elon Musk

SpaceX IPO Listing LIVE updates: SPCX share price crosses $175 mark as world gets its first trillionaire - Elon Musk

Business Today Desk | Updated  Jun 12, 2026 10:45 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Listing LIVE updates: Latest - SPCX share price crossed $175 mark as world got its first trillionaire - Elon Musk.
LIVE: SpaceX IPO listing date and time in India, share price, valuation, subscription status; Elon Musk 1st trillionaire!LIVE: SpaceX IPO listing date and time in India, share price, valuation, subscription status; Elon Musk 1st trillionaire!

SpaceX IPO Listing LIVE updates: Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX shares opened trading on Friday at $150 under the ticker SPCX after the biggest initial public offering ever. Just after shares opened, SpaceX stock topped $160, pushing the company above a $2 trillion market cap. Latest - SPCX share price crossed $175 mark as world got its first trillionaire - Elon Musk.

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Jun 12, 2026 10:40 PM IST

SpaceX IPO listing LIVE updates: Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire

Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX shares opened trading on Friday at $150 under the ticker SPCX after the biggest initial public offering ever.
Just after shares opened, SpaceX stock topped $160, pushing the company above a $2 trillion market cap.

Jun 12, 2026 10:37 PM IST

SpaceX IPO listing LIVE updates: $2 trillion market cap


Just after shares opened, SpaceX stock topped $160, pushing the company above a $2 trillion market cap.

Jun 12, 2026 10:36 PM IST

SpaceX share price LIVE: Market debut at $150 per share


SpaceX shares opened trading on Friday at $150 under the ticker SPCX after the biggest initial public offering ever.
 

Jun 12, 2026 10:32 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Listing LIVE updates: Blockbuster debut in US markets


SpaceX IPO Listing LIVE updates: SPCX pops 20% after biggest IPO ever

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Jun 12, 2026 9:04 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Stock Price Live: Latest indicated price now $155 per share

Latest indicated price now $155 per share, down from initial indication of $175

Jun 12, 2026 7:56 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Stock Price Live: Indicative price

Elon Musk rang the Nasdaq’s opening bell in New York City, and opening window started at 9:50 a.m. EST, and then when an indicative opening price appeared.

SpaceX’s first trade indicated around $175 per share ahead of opening.

Jun 12, 2026 7:55 PM IST

SpaceX IPO listing LIVE updates: Trading start time


Some of the largest IPOs last year took several hours to begin trading - CoreWeave, which raised $1.5 billion, opened trading after 1 pm, while Figma started trading around 2 pm

Jun 12, 2026 7:52 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Listing LIVE Updates: Shares trading to begin


According to Wall Street Journal, SpaceX may start trading earlier in the day if its bankers decide not to match the roughly 10% of shares sold before opening.
 

Jun 12, 2026 7:49 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Stock Price Live: check indicative open price

SpaceX’s first trade indicated around $175 per share ahead of opening - issue price was $135 per share

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Jun 12, 2026 7:35 PM IST

SpaceX IPO LIVE updates: Record!

SpaceX’s record IPO drew more than $350 billion in demand

Jun 12, 2026 7:31 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Stock Price Live: SpaceX shares opening price

SpaceX shares indicated to open at $174 - 29% above the company’s IPO price, of $135.

Jun 12, 2026 7:26 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Stock Price Live: 29% premium on issue price?

SpaceX shares indicated to open 29% above IPO price, as per Bloomberg

Jun 12, 2026 7:23 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Listing LIVE Updates: Elon Musk a trillionaire

Elon Musk is set to become the world's first trillionaire as SpaceX goes public. The company is set to begin trading under the ticker symbol SPCX at a valuation of $1.77 trillion.

Jun 12, 2026 7:14 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Listing Live Updates: Shares trading

SpaceX IPO listing: Nasdaq code: SPCX - Set to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX

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Jun 12, 2026 7:06 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Listing Live Updates: Nasdaq begins accepting orders

SpaceX IPO: Nasdaq begins accepting orders for market debut of Elon Musk’s AI-to-rockets company - NASDAQ: SPCX

Jun 12, 2026 6:58 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Listing Live Updates: Blockbuster fundraise

SpaceX to list on US stock market at $1.77tn valuation in largest ever debut

Jun 12, 2026 6:52 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Stock Price Live: Trading to begin shortly

SpaceX to start trading shortly after biggest ever IPO - $135 per share was issue price

Jun 12, 2026 6:49 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Listing Live Updates: Biggest ever IPO

SpaceX IPO Listing Live Updates: Biggest ever IPO to debut shortly in US markets - at 7 PM Indian time and 9.30 AM US time. 

Jun 12, 2026 5:43 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Stock Price Live: Share price is $135 apiece

SpaceX IPO Stock will start trading at 7 PM Indian time, and 9.30 AM US time. 

If SpaceX shares jump in early trading, it will make Elon Musk the world’s first ever trillionaire.

In Indian rupees, $1 trillion dollar roughly converts to 9,51,14,35,00,00,000 (Over Rs 95 lakh crore, with the latest USD to INR conversion rates | 1 dollar = Rs 95.12)

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Jun 12, 2026 5:41 PM IST

SpaceX IPO Listing Live Updates: $75bn raised

SpaceX has confirmed that it had raised $75bn in a stellar response to its IPO, by selling 555 million shares to investors at $135 each.