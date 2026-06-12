SpaceX IPO Listing LIVE updates: SPCX share price crosses $175 mark as world gets its first trillionaire - Elon Musk

SpaceX IPO Listing LIVE updates: Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX shares opened trading on Friday at $150 under the ticker SPCX after the biggest initial public offering ever. Just after shares opened, SpaceX stock topped $160, pushing the company above a $2 trillion market cap. Latest - SPCX share price crossed $175 mark as world got its first trillionaire - Elon Musk.
Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX shares opened trading on Friday at $150 under the ticker SPCX after the biggest initial public offering ever.
Just after shares opened, SpaceX stock topped $160, pushing the company above a $2 trillion market cap.
Just after shares opened, SpaceX stock topped $160, pushing the company above a $2 trillion market cap.
SpaceX shares opened trading on Friday at $150 under the ticker SPCX after the biggest initial public offering ever.
SpaceX IPO Listing LIVE updates: SPCX pops 20% after biggest IPO ever
Latest indicated price now $155 per share, down from initial indication of $175
Elon Musk rang the Nasdaq’s opening bell in New York City, and opening window started at 9:50 a.m. EST, and then when an indicative opening price appeared.
SpaceX’s first trade indicated around $175 per share ahead of opening.
Some of the largest IPOs last year took several hours to begin trading - CoreWeave, which raised $1.5 billion, opened trading after 1 pm, while Figma started trading around 2 pm
According to Wall Street Journal, SpaceX may start trading earlier in the day if its bankers decide not to match the roughly 10% of shares sold before opening.
SpaceX’s first trade indicated around $175 per share ahead of opening - issue price was $135 per share
SpaceX’s record IPO drew more than $350 billion in demand
SpaceX shares indicated to open at $174 - 29% above the company’s IPO price, of $135.
SpaceX shares indicated to open 29% above IPO price, as per Bloomberg
Elon Musk is set to become the world's first trillionaire as SpaceX goes public. The company is set to begin trading under the ticker symbol SPCX at a valuation of $1.77 trillion.
SpaceX IPO listing: Nasdaq code: SPCX - Set to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX
SpaceX IPO: Nasdaq begins accepting orders for market debut of Elon Musk’s AI-to-rockets company - NASDAQ: SPCX
SpaceX to list on US stock market at $1.77tn valuation in largest ever debut
SpaceX to start trading shortly after biggest ever IPO - $135 per share was issue price
SpaceX IPO Listing Live Updates: Biggest ever IPO to debut shortly in US markets - at 7 PM Indian time and 9.30 AM US time.
SpaceX IPO Stock will start trading at 7 PM Indian time, and 9.30 AM US time.
If SpaceX shares jump in early trading, it will make Elon Musk the world’s first ever trillionaire.
In Indian rupees, $1 trillion dollar roughly converts to 9,51,14,35,00,00,000 (Over Rs 95 lakh crore, with the latest USD to INR conversion rates | 1 dollar = Rs 95.12)
SpaceX has confirmed that it had raised $75bn in a stellar response to its IPO, by selling 555 million shares to investors at $135 each.