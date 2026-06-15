LIVE: Vedanta demerger | Aluminium Metal vs Power vs Iron & Steel vs Oil & Gas - Listing share price compared

Vedanta demerger LIVE: Listing of Vedanta demerged companies: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group's four demerged businesses are listed now. Besides Vedanta Limited which is already listed, the shares of four newly created entities after demerger - Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (VOGL), Vedanta Power Limited (VPL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) - began trading on Indian stock exchanges. According to experts, the much-awaited demerger is likely to unlock substantial value for shareholders since each company will now operate independently and raise capital as per its business plans, while giving investors an opportunity to invest in a specific sector. Here are all the LIVE updates on the listing share price and stock movement of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (VOGL), Vedanta Power Limited (VPL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL):-
Vedanta Aluminium Metal Lists at ₹522/share
Vedanta Iron & Steel Lists at ₹20/share
Vedanta Oil & Gas Lists at ₹38/share
Vedanta Power Lists at ₹41.80/share
Vedanta Power share price: The demerged unit listed at Rs 41.80 per share on the NSE and Rs 41.30 apiece on the BSE.
Vedanta Oil and Gas share price: The share debuted at Rs 38 apiece and Rs 39 on the NSE and the BSE, respectively.
Vedanta Iron and Steel share price: The stock started trading at Rs 20 per share on the NSE, while it listed at Rs 22.25 on the BSE.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal share price: The stock listed at Rs 522 apiece on the NSE. It debuted at Rs 527 per share on the BSE.
Vedanta Demerger LIVE: 4 new Vedantas list on exchanges - WATCH BSE ceremony streaming
"Witness a historic moment in Vedanta’s journey as four focused businesses - Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel make their stock market debut. Join us LIVE from the BSE listing ceremony as we mark this milestone moment, celebrating focused growth, greater opportunities, and the next phase of Vedanta’s transformation."
Vedanta Demerger LIVE: Anil Agarwal addresses listing ceremony at BSE - WATCH streaming
4 new Vedantas - Vedanta Aluminium (VAML), Vedanta Oil & Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power (VEDPOWER) and Vedanta Iron & Steel (VISL),
Date 15 June 2026
BSE Listing: 9.30 AM
NSE Listing: 3 PM
'What began as a vision now enters its next chapter," writes Vedanta Group on X as Vedanta celebrates the listing of 4 new Vedantas - Vedanta Aluminium (VAML), Vedanta Oil & Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power (VEDPOWER) and Vedanta Iron & Steel (VISL), a historic milestone that unlocks new possibilities for the future.
WATCH LIVE: Vedanta’s Historic Listing Ceremony | BSE | June 15 | 9:30 AM
"Witness a historic moment in Vedanta’s journey as four focused businesses - Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel make their stock market debut. Join us LIVE from the BSE listing ceremony as we mark this milestone moment, celebrating focused growth, greater opportunities, and the next phase of Vedanta’s transformation," Vedanta Group mentioned in YouTube:-
"The future we've been building towards begins today. A landmark moment in India’s growth story unfolds as four new Vedanta companies make their market debut simultaneously, creating history," Vedanta Group wrote on X.
"4 new Vedantas - Vedanta Aluminium (NSE: VAML & BSE: 544780), Vedanta Oil & Gas (NSE: VOGL & BSE: 382914), Vedanta Power (NSE: VEDPOWER & BSE: 544781) and Vedanta Iron & Steel (NSE: VISL: & BSE: 544784)."
Vedanta Aluminium (NSE: VAML & BSE: 544780)
Vedanta Oil & Gas (NSE: VOGL & BSE: 382914)
Vedanta Power (NSE: VEDPOWER & BSE: 544781)
Vedanta Iron & Steel (NSE: VISL: & BSE: 544784)
The four demerged entities are:-
Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML): Houses the primary aluminium and value-added aluminium products business.
Vedanta Oil & Gas Limited (VOGL): Carved out from the parent entity to manage the upstream oil and gas exploration and production operations.
Vedanta Power Limited (VPL): Formerly Talwandi Sabo Power Limited - deals in merchant power generation and transmission assets
Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL): Consists of the iron ore, mining, and steel manufacturing businesses.
Big day for Vedanta and its shareholders as four demerged companies are all set to list on the BSE and NSE today i.e. Monday 15th June at 10 am.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML) will start trading on the NSE and BSE stock exchanges on June 15, 2026 from 10 am.
Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (VOGL), formerly known as Malco Energy Limited, will start trading on the NSE and BSE stock exchanges on June 15, 2026 from 10 am.