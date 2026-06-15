LIVE: Vedanta demerger | Aluminium Metal vs Power vs Iron & Steel vs Oil & Gas - Listing share price compared

Vedanta demerger LIVE: Listing of Vedanta demerged companies: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group's four demerged businesses are listed now. Besides Vedanta Limited which is already listed, the shares of four newly created entities after demerger - Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (VOGL), Vedanta Power Limited (VPL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) - began trading on Indian stock exchanges. According to experts, the much-awaited demerger is likely to unlock substantial value for shareholders since each company will now operate independently and raise capital as per its business plans, while giving investors an opportunity to invest in a specific sector. Here are all the LIVE updates on the listing share price and stock movement of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (VOGL), Vedanta Power Limited (VPL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL):-