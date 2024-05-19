scorecardresearch
Business Today
MARKETS
Market cap of 8 of top 10 most valued firms climbs Rs 1.47 lakh crore; LIC, Reliance major gainers

The valuation of LIC zoomed Rs 40,163.73 crore to Rs 6,16,212.90 crore. Reliance Industries added Rs 36,467.26 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 19,41,110.70 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms added Rs 1,47,935.19 crore in market valuation last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers. Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 1,341.47 points or 1.84 percent.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions or failures at the primary site.

The valuation of LIC zoomed Rs 40,163.73 crore to Rs 6,16,212.90 crore. Reliance Industries added Rs 36,467.26 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 19,41,110.70 crore. The valuation of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 26,492.61 crore to Rs 7,64,917.29 crore, and that of HDFC Bank rallied by Rs 21,136.71 crore to Rs 11,14,163.29 crore, PTI reported.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of ICICI Bank soared Rs 9,570.68 crore to Rs 7,94,404.51 crore, and that of Infosys went up by Rs 7,815.51 crore to Rs 5,99,376.39 crore. ITC’s mcap jumped Rs 4,057.54 crore to Rs 5,44,895.67 crore, while State Bank of India added Rs 2,231.15 crore to Rs 7,32,576.77 crore.

However, the m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs 16,588.94 crore to Rs 13,92,963.69 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever dipped by Rs 6,978.29 crore to Rs 5,46,843.87 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 19, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
