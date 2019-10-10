Sensex drops 297 points lower, Nifty ends at 11,234; Banking and financials drag

10:35 AM (1 year ago)

Bank of Maharashtra hits all time low

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Bank of Maharashtra share price hit its all-time low in early trade today after banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected proposal of the state-run lender to settle its accumulated losses of Rs 7,360.29 crore against the balance lying in its share premium account and revenue reserve account.

Bank of Maharashtra share price fell to its all time low of Rs 10.34 compared to the previous close of Rs 10.80 on the BSE. The public sector bank stock has lost 5% in last four days. The midcap stock has lost 5% during last one year and fallen 29.68% since the beginning of this year.