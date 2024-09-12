Market at record highs! Sensex jumps 1,593 points; Nifty tops 25,400: Investor wealth jumps Rs 6.9 lakh crore

Domestic stocks rose sharply in afternoon deals on Thursday. Today's surge was supported by gains across all sectors. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged 1,593 points to hit an all-time high of 83,116, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 515 points higher to scale a lifetime peak of 25,433. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 6.9 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Buying interest in select heavyweights such as Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), M&M and ICICI Bank lifted the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 6.9 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 6.97 lakh crore to Rs 467.74 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 460.76 lakh crore recorded yesterday.

256 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 256 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Ajanta Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Apar Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto, Airtel, BLS, Britannia, Century Textiles, Chola Finance and Coforge hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 36 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

2,294 stocks in the green

Out of 4,024 stocks, 2,294 stocks were seen advancing. 1,598 stocks were declining, while 132 stocks remained unchanged.

Kaynes Technology, Engineers India & FDC surge up to 11%

BSE 500 stocks such as Kaynes Technology India, Engineers India, FDC, CG Power, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Century Textiles, Max Healthcare, Campus Activewear, Can Fin Homes and BLS surged as much as 10.76 per cent.

Auto, metals, banks & financials top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were Airtel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), M&M and ICICI Bank. Airtel, HDFC Bank and RIL alone contributed positively to the 503-point climb.

On NSE, all 16 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services outperformed the NSE index by rising 2.20 per cent, 2.87 per cent, 1.58 per cent and 1.63 per cent, respectively.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,755 crore of shares on a net basis during the previous session and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 230.90 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.