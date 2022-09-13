Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 300 points in opening deals, Nifty reclaims 18,000

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday staged a higher opening amid positive global cues. Asian stocks climbed while other markets held steady ahead of U.S. inflation data that will offer a crucial guide to the interest rate outlook. Wall Street indexes posted a fourth straight session of gains overnight, while the U.S. dollar retreated further from milestone highs - partly on hopes that the prices data, due at 6 pm, might offer another signal that inflation has peaked.

On the domestic front, retail inflation rose to 7 per cent in August, stalling a three-month downtrend on soaring food costs. The figure stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) upper tolerance range of 6 per cent for the eighth straight month. High inflation data paves the way for RBI to hike interest rates more aggressively to tame surging prices even at the cost of the economy.

