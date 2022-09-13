Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 300 points in opening deals, Nifty reclaims 18,000

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday staged a higher opening amid positive global cues. Asian stocks climbed while other markets held steady ahead of U.S. inflation data that will offer a crucial guide to the interest rate outlook. Wall Street indexes posted a fourth straight session of gains overnight, while the U.S. dollar retreated further from milestone highs - partly on hopes that the prices data, due at 6 pm, might offer another signal that inflation has peaked.
On the domestic front, retail inflation rose to 7 per cent in August, stalling a three-month downtrend on soaring food costs. The figure stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) upper tolerance range of 6 per cent for the eighth straight month. High inflation data paves the way for RBI to hike interest rates more aggressively to tame surging prices even at the cost of the economy.
Here are the stock market live updates:
Sensex rises 318 points or 0.53 per cent to trade at 60,433, Nifty moves 92 points or 0.51 per cent to trade at 18,028
Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: "While Nifty has persisted with the upside trajectory on anticipated lines, trading ranges narrowed yesterday urging caution. Inability to further gains after entering the 18,040-18,160 band could call for buyers to withdraw at least until 17,860."
"With 79.20 remaining the next crucial support, if taken out, the rupee can move towards 78.80. On the flip side, a rebound over 79.50 could drive the pair to 79.80 levels. Hence, though the trend of the market would be puzzling, anchoring our positions to the policy will keep us far from the commotion," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: "The ongoing market rally is primarily driven by the sudden reversal of FII strategy: from relentless sellers to relentless buyers. Retail investor support and fundamental support to the market from a strong economy are aiding the rally. Now, this has become a classic momentum-driven market which has the potential to take the indices to new record highs soon. FOMO factor (since this rally was mostly unexpected) and a short covering can aid the market momentum further. FII buying is all set to continue since the dollar index has declined. Bank Nifty is likely to be the first sector to touch new record highs since the segment has strong fundamental support and FIIs have turned big buyers in financials. Due to the FOMO factor, the small-cap segment is likely to catch up in this rally."
Ambuja Cement, Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have purchased Rs 2,049.65 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold Rs 890.51 crore worth of shares on September 12, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 114.5 points or 0.64 per cent to 18,056.
The 30-share BSE Sensex had surged 322 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 60,115; while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 103 points or 0.58 per cent higher to settle at 17,936.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 19,000, 18,500, and 18,000 strikes with total opendromstic 6,519, 1,13,673 and 1,47,632 contracts respectively. Top 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 18,200 and 18,300 strikes which added 24,835 and 23,338 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 17,900 strike, which shed 24,065 contracts, NSE data, as on September 12 (3:30 pm), showed.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 17,900, 17,800 and 17,700 strikes with total open interest of 19,38,672, 13,10,876 and 9,34,008 contracts respectively. Top 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 17,900 and 17,800 strikes which added 53,446 and 36,509 contracts, respectively. Put unwinding was seen at 17,000 strike, which shed 53,751 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 40,500, 40,600 and 40,700 strikes with total open interest of 21,97,389, 21,87,319 and 15,85,731 contracts respectively. Major 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 40,700 and 40,600 strikes which added 35,060 and 26,110 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 40,500 strike, which shed 10,261 contracts.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 40,500, 40,600 and 40,400 strikes with total open interest of 24,77,907, 16,19,474 and 10,20,764 contracts, respectively. Major 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 40,500 and 40,600 strikes which added 38,464 and 33,242 contracts. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 35,000 strike, which shed 1,911 contracts.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today