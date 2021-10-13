Sensex rises 452 points to record high, Nifty ends above 18,100; auto, consumer durable shares lead gains

Benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth consecutive session today, tracking gains in Reliance Industries, ITC and Infosys amid a positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 452.74 points higher at a new closing peak of 60,737.05 and Nifty rallied 169.80 points or 0.94 per cent to 18,161.75.

Sensex and Nifty logged record highs of 60,836.63 and 18,197.80 during the session.

M&M was the top Sensex gainer, zooming 5.17 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, ITC, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Tata Steel.

Maruti Suzuki , HUL, Nestle India, Axis Bank and SBI were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.71%.

Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel One said, "The upmove continues as the markets rallied further post a gap up opening. The banking index showed relative underperformance as although it ended in the green, the momentum was clearly lacking in today's session. However, the broader markets continued to do well with outperformance from the Auto pack. The immediate support for the index is now placed in the range of 18,050-18,000 while 18,300 would be the level to watch on the higher side.

The stock specific momentum continues to be buzzing and is providing good trading opportunities for short term as well as day traders. Hence, we continue with our advice to look for sector/stock specific approach for short term opportunities."

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to a fresh peak of Rs 270.73 lakh crore.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 408 points and 173 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, auto, IT and consumer durables led the gains on BSE with the consumer durables index rising 611 points , auto index zooming 890 points and the BSE IT index gaining 375 points.

The market breadth was positive with 1,760 shares ending higher against 1,578 shares closing in the red. 138 shares were unchanged.

Meanwhile, the rupee rebounded by 15 paise to close at 75.37 against the US dollar following a rally in domestic equities and weak American currency in the overseas markets.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened strong at 75.29 against the greenback. During the session, the domestic unit swung between 75.19 and 75.51.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.54 per cent to $82.97 per barrel.