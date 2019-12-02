Sensex Today: Airtel, Reliance Industries help Sensex end in green; Nifty closes below 12,050

1:34 PM (1 year ago)

Suven Life Sciences' share price plunges 20%

Rupa Roy

Suven Life Sciences share price declined 19.6% to the intraday low of Rs 253.1 on Monday after the pharmaceuticals firm announced it did not meet the pre-specified primary endpoint in proof of concept (PoC) phase two study of evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of Masupirdine (SUVN-502).“We are very disappointed with the outcome of this trial but the findings present an important step forward in further exploration of the potential therapeutic effects of Masupirdine (SUVN-502) in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Behavioral & Psychological Symptoms in Dementia (BPSD),” Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven said."We will work with regulators and potential partnering companies in the design and conduct of future studies for further exploration of the potential of Masupirdine (SUVN-502)," he added.