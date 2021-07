Sensex Today: Airtel, Reliance Industries help Sensex end in green; Nifty closes below 12,050

10:12 AM (1 year ago)

Telecom shares climb higher

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

On Monday, telecom shares traded higher, following reports that three telecom majors namely Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea plan to raise the mobile calls and data charges across its pre-paid services.The telecom operator's announcement comes following the Supreme Court's (SC) ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Airtel took a staggering hit of Rs 23,045 loss in Q2 loss ending September 30 due to provisioning of Rs 28,450 crore in the aftermath of the SC's judgement.Where Reliance Jio has announced a hike in mobile tariffs by up to 40% to applicable from December 6, Vodafone-Idea plans to raise the mobile calls and data charges by around 20% across its pre-paid services from December 3. Similarly, Airtel said in a statement," "Airtel's new plans, represent tariff increases in the range of a mere 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day and offer generous data and calling benefits," it added.Vodafone Idea shares rose 23.57% to day's high of Rs 8.44. This was followed by 9.82% rise in Airtel shares to a new 52 week high of Rs 485.75 today. Shares of Reliance Jio parent RIL too rose 4.07% to a new 52 week high of Rs 1,614 today.