Sensex Today: Airtel, Reliance Industries help Sensex end in green; Nifty closes below 12,050

Auto stocks under pressure
Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Auto stocks witnessed selling following the November monthly data announcement.
Where Maruti
reported monthly sales volume at 1,39,133 units, dropping 3.3% on a yearly basis. Eicher Motors reported yearly fall by 8% by producing 65,744 units.
This was followed by 71,050 units reported by M&M
registering a fall of 12% YoY. Tata Motors November domestic sales down 25% at 41,124 units. Hyundai Motor India Ltd's domestic sales were up 2 per cent at 44,600 units as against 43,709 units in November 2018.
Honda Cars on Sunday reported a 50% decline in its domestic car sales to 6,459 units for the month of November.
While M&M and Tata Motors share price traded marginally higher on Nifty Auto, that traded 0.42% lower, shares of Eicher Motors fell the most, at 2.28% decline, followed by nearly 1% fall in Maruti stock price. Honda Seil Products traded 1.48% lower.