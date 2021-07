8:42 AM (2 years ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange currently trades at 11,773.5, down by 19.00 points or 0.16%, indicating a flat start of the Indian equity market.





Where Japan's NIKKIE is down over 0.50%, China's Shanghai index currently trades down at 0.13%.





On Wall- Street, major indices NASDAC and S&P500 ended in the red, by 1% fall each.





Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday and the dollar pulled back from three-month lows after Federal Reserve officials tempered expectations in the markets for aggressive monetary easing.