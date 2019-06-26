Dewan Housing share falls over 8% after default on Rs 225-crore unsecured commercial papers

Dewan Housing Finance share price tumbled in early trade today after the firm said it had only been able to make a 40 percent payment on unsecured commercial papers due on Tuesday, but vowed to pay the remaining Rs 225 crore ($32.49 million) in the coming days.

Dewan Housing Finance share price fell 8.88% to 68.70 level compared to previous close of 75.40 on BSE. Dewan Housing Finance share price has been losing for the last 2 days and fallen 8.57% in the period. Dewan Housing Finance share price fell 88.80% during the last one year and has fallen 71.13% since the beginning of this year.

Two major credit ratings agencies - ICRA, an affiliate of Moody's, and Standard & Poor's local unit Crisil - earlier this month categorised DHFL's commercial paper at default levels for missing bond payments. Dewan Housing said in a regulatory filing it would make the outstanding payment in the next few days "once the surplus cash flow position improves" and stressed it was vying to turn the corner.

"The company is already in the process of selling down its loan assets including wholesale project loans to make good all its obligations and maintain its 100% commitment to all its creditors as it has done since the liquidity crisis started in September 2018," DHFL said.

DHFL also missed certain payments on bonds due in early June. The problems facing India's non-banking financial companies have piled additional pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won a strong election mandate last month, even as the economic growth slipped to 5.8% in the January-March quarter, marking the lowest GDP growth rate in more than four years.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal