Sensex Today: Sensex ends 161 points higher, Nifty at 10,844; Tata Steel, BPCL, IOC top gainers

8:55 AM (1 year ago)

RBI's task force recommends moves to ease credit markets

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

A task force set up by India's central bank on Tuesday recommended a slew of measures for developing a secondary market for corporate loans, including easing of regulations to allow foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to directly purchase distressed loans from banks.

A task force set up by India's central bank on Tuesday recommended a slew of measures for developing a secondary market for corporate loans, including easing of regulations to allow foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to directly purchase distressed loans from banks.