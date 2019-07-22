Sensex Today: Sensex ends 305 points down, Nifty at 11,337; L&T Technology Services falls 7% post result

12:25 PM (1 year ago)

HDFC Bank falls over 3%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

HDFC Bank shares lost over 3% after the private sector lender reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, despite being in line with analysts' estimates.Against the previous close of Rs 2375.95, the stock opened at Rs 2353.00, recording a decline of over 1% in the early session and fell over 90 points or 3.88% to the day's low at Rs. 2,283.55. HDFC Bank shares were among the top laggards on the benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty.HDFC Bank has formed a gap down chart pattern today and its stock price has lost 4% of its value since the last 4 trading days. It currently trades below the 30 and 50-day moving average but above 150 and 200-day moving average.Currently, at 11: 55 am, HDFC Bank stock quotes Rs 2289.65 on BSE, at a volume of 0.92 lakh shares, at a decline of 3.63%. Similarly, with 28.6 lakh share changing hands on the NSE platform, the stock currently trades down by 3.77% to Rs 2,286.