Sensex Today: Sensex ends 305 points down, Nifty at 11,337; L&T Technology Services falls 7% post result

Amara Raja Batteries good Q1 results. Company reported Q1 net profit Rs2.79bn. EBITDA margin 15.4% vs 12.4% previous year. #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 22, 2019
Oriental Bank of Commerce report a net profit of Rs 112.7 cr Vs loss on 393.2 cr in Q1. Lenders' s gross NPAs see a 1.6% drop on a sequential basis and reported fresh slippages at Rs 1,413 cr.
On Friday's session, equity market fell with major losses with Sensex and Nifty falling 1.50% each, amid heavy selling recorded in auto and financial stocks. BSE Sensex closed 560 points down at 38,337 against the last close of 38,897.46 and NSE Nifty50 ended at 11,419, by 177 points of decline, against the last close of 11,474.
