Sensex Today: Sensex ends 51 points higher, Nifty at 11,284; Bajaj Auto rises over 5% post result

8:55 AM (1 year ago)

Biocon Q1 net profit rises 72%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Indian biopharmaceutical major Biocon reported an increase of 72.34 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company posted a net profit of Rs 206.3 crore during the quarter under review, as opposed to Rs 119.7 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Biocon reported an increase of 30.44 per cent in revenue from operations on consolidated terms to Rs 1,465.9 crore during the June quarter of FY20, as opposed to Rs 1,123.8 crore during the same period last fiscal. The total revenue for the period under review was reported at Rs 1,490 crore, as against Rs 1,192.6 crore reported during quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Meanwhile, Biocon saw its standalone net profit decline by 51.58 per cent to Rs 111.2 crore during Q1 FY20, from Rs 229.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.