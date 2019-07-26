Sensex Today: Sensex ends 51 points higher, Nifty at 11,284; Bajaj Auto rises over 5% post result

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wants the finance ministry to reassess the idea of issuing foreign currency overseas sovereign bonds, two sources with knowledge of the development said on Thursday. The office has asked the finance ministry to seek wider consultation from stakeholders before proceeding with any plans, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
The Ministry of Finance and the PMO declined to comment on the matter.
Indigo Paints, one of the leading paint companies in the country, is planning an initial public offer (IPO) within the next 12-15 months. The IPO is likely to be an issue in the range of Rs 800-1000 crore and will offer its private equity partner Sequoia Capital, which holds 38 per cent equity, an opportunity to partially or fully exit Indigo.
Indian biopharmaceutical major Biocon reported an increase of 72.34 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company posted a net profit of Rs 206.3 crore during the quarter under review, as opposed to Rs 119.7 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Biocon reported an increase of 30.44 per cent in revenue from operations on consolidated terms to Rs 1,465.9 crore during the June quarter of FY20, as opposed to Rs 1,123.8 crore during the same period last fiscal. The total revenue for the period under review was reported at Rs 1,490 crore, as against Rs 1,192.6 crore reported during quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Meanwhile, Biocon saw its standalone net profit decline by 51.58 per cent to Rs 111.2 crore during Q1 FY20, from Rs 229.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Multiplex operator PVR on Thursday reported 69 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 16.18 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, due to sharp rise in financial cost.
"The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 52.15 crore in June quarter of 2018 and Rs 46.70 crore in March quarter 2019," PVR said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Consolidated total income rose by 27 per cent to Rs 887.16 crore as compared to Rs 700.53 crore in the year-ago period.
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 709.87 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019. This was the banker's first earnings announcement after it merged Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with itself.
Auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,679.66 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, dented by muted volume growth in domestic business as well as in its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
"The company had posted consolidated net loss of Rs 1,862.57 crore in June quarter of 2018 and profit of Rs 1,117.48 crore in March quarter 2019," Tata Motors said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The company said profit was impacted by demand slowdown, higher axle loads, liquidity stress, low freight availability for cargo operators.
Consolidated revenue declined by 7.84 per cent to Rs 61,467 crore as compared to Rs 67,701 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in the regulatory filing.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today