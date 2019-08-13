Sensex Today: Sensex ends 623 points lower, Nifty at 10,925; Auto stocks decline

3:35 PM (1 year ago)

Bosch reports 35% decline in profit

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Auto component major Bosch on Tuesday reported 35.04 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 279.95 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, hit by slowdown in the domestic automobile industry.

The company, which had posted a net profit of Rs 430.98 crore for the same period of previous fiscal, said it has initiated several measures including "manpower adjustments" to remain competitive in the market.

During the period under review, the company's revenue from operations declined to Rs 2,778.82 crore for the April-June quarter from Rs 3,212.15 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch said in a regulatory filing.

The Bengaluru-based firm said the Indian automotive market is undergoing major changes as a result of various economic, regulatory, technological and market factors, including opportunities arising in electric mobility segment.