Sensex Today: Sensex ends 74 points lower, Nifty at 11,017; DHFL falls nearly 8% post defaults on repayment

11:52 AM (1 year ago)

Sterling & Wilson Solar debuts at discount today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Sterling & Wilson Solar a solar engineering solutions provider had a weak debut on the secondary market on its listing day, i.e. Tuesday. Due to the tepid response in IPO market and overall weak ongoing market conditions, the script of Sterling & Wilson Solar, debuted at a discount of over 10% against issue price on stock exchanges platforms today.On the BSE, the share price of Sterling & Wilson Solar opened Tuesday's trade at Rs 700 against issue price of Rs 780, registering a decline of more than 10%. By 9:55 am, the stock started gaining more momentum and rose to the day's high of Rs 755.50, at a rise of 7.9 % over the debut price(Rs 700). The stock has also made a day's low at Rs 691 on BSE, 11% down the listing price of Rs 780. by 11: 30 am the stock has made a Market Capitalisation (Mcap) of Rs 11,699.87 cr, as per BSE data.The initial public offer of the solar unit worth Rs 3,125 crore was open for subscription during 6-8 August with a price band of Rs 775 to Rs 780 per equity share of Re 1 face value. An entire offer by sale issue by the promoters Shapoorji Pallonji (Rs 2,083.33 crore) and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala (Rs 1,041.67 crore) was subscribed 92% during August 6-8, 2019.