Sensex Today: Sensex ends 74 points lower, Nifty at 11,017; DHFL falls nearly 8% post defaults on repayment

An Indian government panel has recommended cutting the corporate tax rate to 25% from 30% for all companies and scrapping surcharges on tax payments, an official said on Tuesday, part of a major overhaul of the six-decades old tax act.
India has one of the highest corporate tax rates in the world even after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this year cut the rate to 25% from 30% for companies with annual sales of up to 4 billion rupees ($56 million)
Govt panel recommends corporate tax relief for firms, changes in personal tax slabs
