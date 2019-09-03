Sensex Today: Sensex ends 769 points lower, Nifty at 10,797; ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel top losers

While Sensex ended Tuesday's trade at 36,562.91, registering a decline of 769 points or 2.06%, Nifty closed 225 points or 2.04% lower at 10,797 mark.
Expect market to open on a weak note on account of global cues. US Future declined over half percent or 171 points (yesterday US market closed on account of Labor day) concern of trade war between US-China. #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) September 3, 2019
A major fire has broken out at an ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai. The fire broke out at 7am on Tuesday in Uran. According to initial reports, several people are feared trapped inside the premises.
Fire-fighting operations are underway. Officials have said that there are no casualties so far.
It is yet to be ascertained what caused the fire.
ONGC fire services and crisis management team immediately jumped into action. There has been no impact on oil processing. Gas has been diverted to Hazira Plant.
Major fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai; rescue operations underway
Asian markets have declined in the last two trading sessions. SGX Nifty declined over 100 points after adjustment. #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) September 3, 2019
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today