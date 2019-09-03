Sensex Today: Sensex ends 769 points lower, Nifty at 10,797; ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel top losers

9:44 AM (1 year ago)

ONGC 2% lower after reports of a fire at the Navi Mumbai unit

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

A major fire has broken out at an ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai. The fire broke out at 7am on Tuesday in Uran. According to initial reports, several people are feared trapped inside the premises.

Fire-fighting operations are underway. Officials have said that there are no casualties so far.

It is yet to be ascertained what caused the fire.

ONGC fire services and crisis management team immediately jumped into action. There has been no impact on oil processing. Gas has been diverted to Hazira Plant.



