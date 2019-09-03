ONGC plant fire: 5 dead, gas diverted to Gujarat plant as fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai facility

A major fire has broken out at an ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai. The fire broke out at 7am on Tuesday in Uran. According to initial reports, several people are feared trapped inside the premises.

Fire-fighting operations are underway. According to initial reports, at least five are feared dead. Around 8 people have been admitted to the hospital.

It is yet to be ascertained what caused the fire.

Earlier today, a fire broke out in storm water drainage at ONGC's Uran oil and gas processing plant in Maharashtra. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xU1aRHXN2w - Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) September 3, 2019

ONGC fire services and crisis management team immediately jumped into action. There has been no impact on oil processing. Gas has been diverted to Hazira Plant.

"A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed," tweeted ONGC.

"Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGCs robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time," the ONGC said in another tweet.

Nearly 22 fire brigade tenders, including that of the ONGC, Navi Mumbai civic body and other agencies, were at the spot, a police official said.

(This is a developing story)