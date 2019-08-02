Sensex Today: Sensex ends 99 points higher, Nifty at 10,997 mark; HDFC rises 2% post result

9:14 AM (1 year ago)

Bharti Airtel posts net loss of Rs 2,866 crore in Q1

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results 2019: The country's third largest telecom operator slipped into red, incurring net losses of Rs 2,866 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20, impacted by a continuing tariff war with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

"The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 97.30 crore in the corresponding period of fiscal 2018-19 and Rs 107.2 crore in the previous quarter," Bharti Airtel said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 5 per cent to Rs 20,737.90 crore in Q1FY20 as against Rs 19,799.20 crore in Q1FY19.