Sensex Today: Sensex ends 99 points higher, Nifty at 10,997 mark; HDFC rises 2% post result

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results 2019: The country's third largest telecom operator slipped into red, incurring net losses of Rs 2,866 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20, impacted by a continuing tariff war with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.
"The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 97.30 crore in the corresponding period of fiscal 2018-19 and Rs 107.2 crore in the previous quarter," Bharti Airtel said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 5 per cent to Rs 20,737.90 crore in Q1FY20 as against Rs 19,799.20 crore in Q1FY19.
The rupee opened 26 paise lower compared to its previous close amid continued foreign fund outflows. The Indian currency opened at 69.26, then fell to 69.32 compared to the previous close of 69.06 against the US dollar.
Traders said strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, a weak opening in domestic equities also weighed on the local unit. The dollar index inched up 0.05 per cent to 98.41.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today