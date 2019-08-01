Jio Effect: Bharti Airtel slips into losses in June quarter; posts net loss of Rs 2,866 crore

Bharti Airtel, the country's third largest telecom operator, slipped into red, incurring net losses of Rs 2,866 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20, impacted by a continuing tariff war with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

"The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 97.30 crore in the corresponding period of fiscal 2018-19 and Rs 107.2 crore in previous quarter," Bharti Airtel said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 5 per cent to Rs 20,737.90 crore in Q1FY20 as against Rs 19,799.20 crore in Q1FY19.

Ahead of Q1 earnings, Bharti Airtel shares closed 4.10 per cent lower at Rs 323.95 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.