Sensex Today: Sensex jumps 275 points, Nifty above 11,110; Indiabulls Housing Finance rises 6%

9:53 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Sensex Today: Domestic equity indices earsed opening session gains to trade flat with minor declines seen in sectoral indices. Except IT, FMCG and Realty all the other major indices currently trade in the red.

Currently, Nifty trades flat at 10,855 and Sensex at 36,703, at a rise of 1 points.

Sensex started the day at 36,808, 110 points higher and Nifty opened 40 points up at 10,899.