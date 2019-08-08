Sensex Today: Sensex jumps 275 points, Nifty above 11,110; Indiabulls Housing Finance rises 6%

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Currently, Nifty trades flat at 10,855 and Sensex at 36,703, at a rise of 1 points.
Sensex started the day at 36,808, 110 points higher and Nifty opened 40 points up at 10,899.
The shares of Affle India has made a strong debut in the secondary market today. The share price of the advertising and media firm was listed at the upper end of the price band fixed at Rs 745 apiece, on both the bourses today.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock of Affle India rose 24.3% or 181 points to Rs 926 in the opening session. Moreover, the Affle stock hit the day's high 199 points or 26.9% against the listing value at Rs 944.90 and a low of Rs 915.05.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today