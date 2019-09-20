Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty register biggest single-day gains in a decade after corporate tax cut

Today, at market close, Sensex stands 1,921 points or 5.32% higher at 38,014 level and Nifty at 11,274, registering a gain of 569.40 points or 5.32%. Sector wise, auto was the top gainer, trading up nearly 8%, followed by 6-7% rise in financial services, banking and private banking sector and over 5% rise in media, metal and energy stocks.
Yesterday, Nifty nosedived by 136 points (1.2%) to close 7-month low at 10704. Nifty lost by 371 points or 3.3% in the four trading sessions. Concern of slowdown economy, rising oil, poor GST collection and continued FIIs selling (worth $2.82 billion). #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) September 20, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to unveil measures to boost economic growth, which slipped to a six-year low of 5% in the April-June quarter, two government sources said on Thursday.
The measures include a review of import tariffs on certain items ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, the sources said.
Any relaxation of tariffs on U.S. imports would be seen as a step in easing a trade row between the two countries that has accelerated in Modi’s second term.
“We are waiting for the approval from the prime minister’s office, and the measures could be announced on Friday,” one of the government sources told Reuters.
GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will hold its 37th meeting in Goa today. The meeting is being held amid a strong call for GST rate cuts for industries, including automobiles, biscuits and FMCG, which have been hit hard by the ongoing economic slowdown. With India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) touching a six-year low of 5 per cent, and various sectors facing a severe downturn, the government is under pressure to take measures to boost consumption and demand by reducing the GST.GST Council meet today: No relief in sight for auto; FMCG, hotel industries may get some cheer
Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slumped 11% to its lowest in five years, and was the top loser in the NSE Nifty. The stock is set for a fifth straight session of losses.
Indian rupee, the domestic unit strengthened by 0.26% to 71.11 against the dollar, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.57%, versus the previous close of 6.64%.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today