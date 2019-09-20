Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty register biggest single-day gains in a decade after corporate tax cut

Sensex Today: Within minutes of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big bang fiscal stimulus on corporate tax cuts, benchmark equity indices skyrocketed to register biggest single-day gains in a decade, with BSE S&P Sensex rising over 1600 points and NSE Nifty50 breaching 11,000 mark. Gripped by the tax cut euphoria, Sensex later made an intraday climb of 2,284 points to the day's high of 38,378.02 and Nifty climbed to the intraday high level of 11,381.90. Both the indices Sensex and Nifty have gained over 6% in Friday's trade.

Today, at market close, Sensex stands 1,921 points or 5.32% higher at 38,014 level and Nifty at 11,274, registering a gain of 569.40 points or 5.32%. Sector wise, auto was the top gainer, trading up nearly 8%, followed by 6-7% rise in financial services, banking and private banking sector and over 5% rise in media, metal and energy stocks.