Sensex Today: Sensex settles 173 points lower, Nifty at 11,498; Auto shares decline

12:50 PM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty are trading in the bearish territory, with each registering loss over 0.50%. While Sensex declined by 216 points lower at 38,514 , Nifty50 trades at 11,491, down by 62 points.





Sectorally, except Media, all the other indices currently trade in the red. Infra is the top declining sector of the day with 1.77% decline, followed by Metal at 1.53% decline and PSU Bank and Realty, each falling over 1.30%.



