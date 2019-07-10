Sensex Today: Sensex settles 173 points lower, Nifty at 11,498; Auto shares decline

scorecardresearch
Jul 10, 2019, Updated Jul 10, 2019, 4:18 PM IST

Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty closed in the bearish territory, with each registering loss around 0.45% amid renewed concerns over trade tension between the United States and India. While Sensex ended today's trade at decline of 173 points at 38,557 level, Nifty50 closed at 11,498, down by 57 points.

8:54 AM (1 year ago)

Tuesday's Close

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Indices pared earlier losses to end flat after volatile session. While Nifty was able to hold 11,550 level, Sensex gained 10 points to close in the green.

Sectorally, Pharma, PSU Bank ,Realty, Commodity, Energy and Infra showed buying interest, FMCG, IT and Consumption indices including other sectors, registered displayed selling interest while Auto sector remain unchanged.

9:05 AM (1 year ago)

Pre-open session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Indices registered mixed trend, with Sensex adding 142 points to 98,873 in the pre open session. Nifty although, trades lower by 17 points at 11538.90 level.

9:09 AM (1 year ago)

FII and DII

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 674.26 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 710.91 crore Tuesday.

9:10 AM (1 year ago)

SGX Nifty

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
SGX Nifty is up 2 points on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a positive start for the domestic equity market.
9:13 AM (1 year ago)

TCS Q1 net profit rises 10.8% to Rs81.31bn; revenue up 11.4%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
TCS Q1 results:
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software exporter, has kicked-off earnings season on a strong note, posting better-than-expected numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The IT bellwether reported a 10.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 8,131 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as against Rs 7,340 crore in the same quarter last year.

9:21 AM (1 year ago)

Indigo shares hits lower circuit

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Indigo shares have hit lower circuit since the pre-open session on Wednesday. The stock price of InterGlobe Avaition depleted almost 156 points or 10 % value to trade at Rs 1409.20, against the previous close of Rs 1565.75. Overall 1500 and 0.48 lakh shares are being traded in the opening session today on BSe and NSE, respectively.
9:30 AM (1 year ago)

Opening Session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty opened with minor losses agains their last close. While Sensex opened 28 points lower at 38,701.99 and Nifty50 started today' trade at 11,536.15, down by 13 points.
9:39 AM (1 year ago)

TCS opens lower after Q1 earnings

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. opened lower by 50.45 points or 2.37% at Rs 2081.00 against the previous close of Rs 2131.45

 Moreover, the TCS stock has further fallen 2.88% to an intraday low of Rs 2,070.10. It currently trades down by 2.00% at Rs 2088.80
9:43 AM (1 year ago)

Oil prices rises

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Clc1 had climbed 81 cents, or 1.4%, to $58.64 by 0151 GMT. Brent LCOc1 was up 61 cents, or 1%, at $64.77, having earlier hit $64.95.

The U.S. and global benchmarks have gained this year as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and big producers such as Russia have honored commitments to cut output.

(Reuters)
9:45 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee opens weaker against Tuesday's close

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Indian Rupee, the domestic currency, 68.62 vs the UD dollar, comapred to the last closing at 68.54 on Tuesday
9:46 AM (1 year ago)

US market update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
US market ended flat amid choppy trade ahead of key testimony this week from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as observers assess prospects for easing following conflicting signals on the global economy.

11:03 AM (1 year ago)

IndiGo shares down 17.5%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
IndiGo stock in today's trade slipped 17.5% lower to Rs 1291, a fresh intraday low. The lower price band was further lowered from 10% at Rs 1409  to 20% at Rs 1,252.60 for the listed share on BSE. A total of 0.48lakh and 48.6 lakh shares were changing hands on BSE and NSE respectively, both above 5, 10 , 30-day average volume traded.

12:50 PM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty are trading in the bearish territory, with each registering loss over 0.50%. While Sensex declined by 216 points lower at 38,514 , Nifty50 trades at 11,491, down by 62 points.

Sectorally, except Media, all the other indices currently trade in the red. Infra is the top declining sector of the day with 1.77% decline, followed by Metal at 1.53% decline and PSU Bank and Realty, each falling over 1.30%.

1:41 PM (1 year ago)

Manpasand Beverages hits lower circuit

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share price of Manpasand Beverages hit lower circuit of 5% on Wednesday after auditor Mehra Goel and Co. Chartered Accountants resigned amid the ongoing investigation in the GST fraud case. In May last year, another auditor Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned citing the management's inability to share crucial data.

1:52 PM (1 year ago)

Spicejet surges on bak of IndiGo's fall

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

SpiceJet share price rose 9.38% to 128.25 level compared to the previous close of 117.25 on BSE. SpiceJet share price opened with a gain of 4.14% at 122.1 0 on BSE. SpiceJet share price has gained 11.77% during the last one year and gained 38.96% since the beginning of this year.

IndiGo's pain is SpiceJet's gain: Ajay Singh-led airline rises over 9% in early trade




2:51 PM (1 year ago)

Auto shares trade lower

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Shares of various automobiles companies were trading lower on Wednesday after the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed a slump in domestic sales generated as well as the production figures.

Shares of Tata Motors was trading 3% lower, followed by a 2% decline in TVS Motors and Bharat Forge, 2% loss in Bajaj Auto, 1.70% in Hero Motocorp and around 1% in Mahindra & Mahindra.

Others auto shares quoting around  0.50% decline were namely, Exide Industries, Bosch, Eicher Motors and Amara Raja Batteries.


Of the stocks trading lower, Maruti Suzuki (Rs 5,900) and Bosch Ltd (Rs 15,801.20) have hit 52- week low in today trade, while Hero Motocorp is trading 1.72% away from 52 low of Rs 2,360.00

3:22 PM (1 year ago)

Sectoral Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
In sectoral terms, all the indices were trading in red by the closing session with major declines registered in Infra, Realty, Metal and Auto stocks.

4:16 PM (1 year ago)

Closing Sessiom

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty closed in the bearish territory, with each registering loss around 0.45% amid renewed concerns over trade tension between the United States and India. While Sensex ended today's trade at decline of 173 points at 38,557 level, Nifty50 closed at 11,498, down by 57 points.

Overall 36 out of 50 stock declined on Nifty50 and 21out of 30 stocks on Sensex closed in the red.

While Yes Bank, Coal India, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Bharat Petroleum were the worst performers on NSE today.
8:52 AM (1 year ago)

Trumps threatens India again on Tariffs

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
President Donald Trump warned India again about its high tariff regime is not acceptable to the US, before officials' meet this week to break the trade impasse in New Delhi.

"India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.