Sensex Today: Sensex settles 173 points lower, Nifty at 11,498; Auto shares decline

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
SpiceJet share price rose 9.38% to 128.25 level compared to the previous close of 117.25 on BSE. SpiceJet share price opened with a gain of 4.14% at 122.1 0 on BSE. SpiceJet share price has gained 11.77% during the last one year and gained 38.96% since the beginning of this year.
IndiGo's pain is SpiceJet's gain: Ajay Singh-led airline rises over 9% in early trade
Indigo-parent InterGlobe Aviation shares slide as one of the co-founders turns to SEBI over alleged corporate governance violation; SpiceJet surges. More on #MarketJockey https://t.co/Ampz29PsD6 pic.twitter.com/0xuH363yPs— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) July 10, 2019
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today