Sensex Today: Share market ends in green, Sensex closes 185 points higher; Nifty at 11,940

Wockhardt shares decline post clarification filing

Wockhardt shares fell nearly 2% in the early trade to Rs 291 against the last close of Rs 296.75 on the BSE today. The pharmaceutical company was asked for clarification by the bourses about the media article suggesting Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Carlyle & Asian Investment Fund PAG were looking to acquire select business segments of Wockhardt.Wockhardt has replied that at this point of time, no event has occurred that requires disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI. "However, the Company, from time to time, keep exploring various options for sustainable growth of the Company," it added in the regulatory filing.