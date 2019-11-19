Sensex Today: Share market ends in green, Sensex closes 185 points higher; Nifty at 11,940

Airtel, Vodafone hike tariffs from Dec 1
Posted by :- Rupa Roy
In a move to compete with financial crisis and keeping the telecom companies viable, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced on Monday about plans to increase mobile service rates from December 1.
"To ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world class digital experiences, Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective December 1, 2019," Vodafone Idea said in its statement.
Bharti Airtel announced, "The telecom sector is highly capital intensive with fast changing technology cycles that require continuing investments. It is, therefore, extremely important that the industry remains viable to support the vision of Digital India. Accordingly, Airtel will appropriately increase price offerings in the month beginning December," the Sunil Mittal-led telco said.
