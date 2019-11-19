Sensex Today: Share market ends in green, Sensex closes 185 points higher; Nifty at 11,940

scorecardresearch
Nov 19, 2019, Updated Nov 19, 2019, 4:05 PM IST

Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty held early gains on Tuesday to end 0.46% higher each by the closing bell. At closing session, Sensex traded 185 points higher at 40,469 and Nifty ended the day's trade at 11,940 level, rising 55 points against its earlier close. While auto, FMCG, metal and media closed in the red in Tuesday's trade, banking, IT, pharma and realty indices closed in the green. The top performers included Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Grasim, Tech Mahindra and Cipla, whereas worst performers on Tuesday's trade were Zee Entertainment, UPL, Vedanta, GAIL and Hindalco Industries.

 

Share Market Today: On the sectoral front, strength in banking, IT, pharma and realty indices helped the broader indices rise further, whereas weakness in auto, FMCG, media and metal indices capped gains and dragged broader indices further down. Share Market Today: On the sectoral front, strength in banking, IT, pharma and realty indices helped the broader indices rise further, whereas weakness in auto, FMCG, media and metal indices capped gains and dragged broader indices further down.
8:58 AM (1 year ago)

Pre-market update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Amid investors awaiting US-China trade clarity, indices on the Wall Street barely extended the previous session's closing record and ended marginally higher.

Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%.

Asian shares started on a soft note and trading was mostly flat after media reports suggested mood in Beijing was pessimistic about the prospects of sealing an agreement, increasing uncertainty added to investor's nervousness.

Rupee the domestic currency closed 6 paise higher at71.84 against the dollar on Monday.
9:05 AM (1 year ago)

Airtel, Vodafone hike tariffs from Dec 1

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



In a move to compete with financial crisis and keeping the telecom companies viable, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced on Monday about plans to increase mobile service rates from December 1.

"To ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world class digital experiences, Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective December 1, 2019," Vodafone Idea said in its statement.


Bharti Airtel announced, "The telecom sector is highly capital intensive with fast changing technology cycles that require continuing investments.  It is, therefore, extremely important that the industry remains viable to support the vision of Digital India. Accordingly, Airtel will appropriately increase price offerings in the month beginning December," the Sunil Mittal-led telco said.

9:07 AM (1 year ago)

Market in Pre-open session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
BSE Sensex has risen 177 points in the pre-open session on Tuesday to 40,435 level and NSE Nifty50 has started the pre-open at 51 points higher at 11,936 mark.
9:11 AM (1 year ago)

Tata Steel to cut up to 3,000 jobs in Europe

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Amid auto sector wrestling with excess supply, weak demand and high costs, Tata Steel on Monday said that it plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations.

Tata said it was urgently planning to reduce employment costs by cutting employee numbers by up to 3,000 across its European operations, while seeking to improve performance by increasing sales of higher value products, efficiency gains.

9:14 AM (1 year ago)

IOC, GAIL to pay Adani 5% more hiring charge

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and GAIL India will be paying Adani Group 5% more in hiring charges for using the private firm's upcoming LNG import facility at Dhamra in Odisha

Both the state owned even after having their own similar terminal, have hired capacity in Adani's under-construction LNG import terminal at Dhamra.

"GAIL and IOC have agreed to pay the tolling charge of Rs 60.18 per million British thermal unit for the regasification facility at Dhamra LNG terminal with annual escalations in line with their respective contractual provisions," he added.

9:22 AM (1 year ago)

Market opens higher

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
At the opening session Tuesday, benchmark indices have started bullish with Sensex and Nifty rising 0.13% each. Sensex opened at 40,455.36 against the last closing value of 40,284.19 and Nifty started the day at 11,919.45 against the previous closing value of 11,894
9:30 AM (1 year ago)

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone shares gain

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Shares of Bharti Airtel has risen 3% on BSE, while Vodafone Idea leads 13% higher, after the companies released statements on increasing tariffs from December 1.

9:38 AM (1 year ago)

Frequent USFDA inspections slow down Indian pharma exports

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Chairman of CII national committee on pharmaceuticals G V Prasad, also MD of Dr Reddys Laboratories, said on Monday that frequent inspections of Indian plants by the USFDA and subsequent observations have slow down the growth of pharma exports. He added that there was a need for the government to focus on and invest more in primary healthcare.

Introduction and growth of new products as lots of companies approvals have stalled owing to warning letters, he added.

9:41 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Market experts said domestic market currently goes through an indecisive period of trade having rallied well in the last 2 month, post the Q2 results. Globally, investors are awaiting triggers on resolution of US-China trade tensions. Despite Trump Administration assurances last week that negotiations were progressing, there is still no clear progress on the Sino-US trade front.

 



 
10:12 AM (1 year ago)

Spicejet shares rise 5%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share price of SpiceJet opened with a gain of 3.77% today and later rose 5.05% to touch an intraday high of Rs 111.35 on the BSE on Tuesday's trade. The low cost carrier, in a move to increase global sales and expand to eastern Middle East and Europe, is reportedly in talks with Boeing to buy more 737 Max aircraft.

 
10:21 AM (1 year ago)

Gainers and Losers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today: The top performers included Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Grasim, Tech Mahindra and Cipla, whereas worst performers on Tuesday morning trade were Zee Entertainment, UPL, Vedanta, GAIL and Hindalco Industries.

 
10:23 AM (1 year ago)

Sectors Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today:  On the sectoral front, strength in banking, IT, pharma and realty indices helped the broader indices rise further, whereas weakness in auto, FMCG, media and metal indices capped gains and dragged broader indices further down.

 
10:23 AM (1 year ago)

Low volatility in market on Tuesday

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
India Vix the volatility index trades 2.47% lower at 15.36, indicating low volatility in the broader market.

 
10:24 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today: Domestic market has erased initial gains of Tuesday to trade marginally higher by the first hour of session. Sensex currently trades 45 points higher at 40,328 against the last closing value of 40,284.19 and Nifty trades 11 points higher at 11,895 against the previous closing value of 11,894.
10:38 AM (1 year ago)

Dilip Buildcon rises 2.5%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Shares of Dilip Builcon rose 2.5% and touched an intraday high of Rs 414 in Tuesday's trade. The company has announced today that it has bagged order worth Rs 2,123 crore from Coal India in Madhya Pradesh.
10:52 AM (1 year ago)

Wockhardt shares decline post clarification filing

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Wockhardt shares fell nearly 2% in the early trade to Rs 291 against the last close of Rs 296.75 on the BSE today. The pharmaceutical company was asked for clarification by the bourses about the media article suggesting Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Carlyle & Asian Investment Fund PAG were looking to acquire select business segments of Wockhardt.

Wockhardt has replied that at this point of time, no event has occurred that requires disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI. "However, the Company, from time to time, keep exploring various options for sustainable growth of the Company," it added in the regulatory filing.
10:58 AM (1 year ago)

Siemens share price rises 1%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Siemens share price rose 1% in Tuesday's trade to the intraday high of Rs 1570.10, against the previous closing of Rs 1553.20 on the BSE, ahead of the July-Septmeber quarter earnings, scheduled to be released today.
11:01 AM (1 year ago)

FII back to negative, DII bullish

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 270.66 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 309.45 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.
11:02 AM (1 year ago)

Sensex pack gainers/losers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, RIL, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Infosys, Yes Bank and HDFC Bank, that were rising up to 5% each. On the other hand, Vedanta, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, TCS, ONGC and Tata Steel were among the worst performers and fell up to 2%.
11:08 AM (1 year ago)

Share market rises further

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today: Tracking gains from index-heavyweights like RIL, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Infosys, benchmark indices rose further in Tuesday's trade with Sensex and Nifty rising up to 0.25% each. Sensex currently trades 150 points higher at 40,409 against the last closing value of 40,284.19 and Nifty trades 28 points higher at 11,912 against the previous closing value of 11,894.
