9:18 AM (1 year ago)

Cabinet approves 2yr moratorium on spectrum payments

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a two-year moratorium on payment of pending spectrum auction installments for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22, a much-needed respite to stressed telecom companies.

The move to defer payments for 2020-21 and 2021-22 will give Rs 42,000 crore relief to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, sources told PTI.



Read more