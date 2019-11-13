Sensex Today: Share market ends in red, Sensex ends 229 points lower; Nifty at 11,840

8:53 AM (1 year ago)

Another whistleblower complaint for Infosys CEO

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Another whistleblower complaint has surfaced against global software major Infosys' CEO Salil Parekh, accusing him of working in violation of the company norms. The whistleblower questioned why the Infosys board had been silent on the matter so far."Though it is a year and 8 months since Parekh joined the company, he operates from Mumbai in violation of the condition that the CEO has to be based in Bengaluru and not Mumbai. What is stopping the board to insist on his movement to Bengaluru," the letter, accessed by IANS through sources on Monday night, says.