Share Market LIVE: Share Market ends in red, Sensex closes 67 points lower; Nifty at 12,037

9:14 AM (1 year ago)

Subhash Chandra resigns as Chairman of Zee Entertainment

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Zee Entertainment board on Monday has accepted Subhash Chandra's resignation as the Chairman of the company. Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka will remain on Zee Entertainment board as representatives of Essel Group."The Board accepted his resignation and noted that this is in line with the requirements of Regulation 17 (lB) of SEBI Listing Regulations, which inter alia mandates that the Chairperson of the Board shall not be related to the Managing Director or the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He will remain as Non-Executive Director of the Company," the company said in a regulatory filing.