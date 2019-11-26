Share Market LIVE: Share Market ends in red, Sensex closes 67 points lower; Nifty at 12,037

Market Update
Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The 30-share index Sensex was trading 218.82 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 41,108.05. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 51.55 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 12,125.50.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank which rose up to 1.57 per cent, Tata Steel 1.54 per cent, Sun Pharma 1.45 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.48 per cent, Infosys 1.10 per cent and RIL 0.76 per cent.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.73 per cent, Kotak Bank 0.40 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.33 per cent, L&T 0.22 per cent and Hero MotoCorp slipped 0.05 per cent.