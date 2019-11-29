Share Market Today: Market closes in red, Sensex ends 336 points lower; Nifty at 12,056

9:19 AM (1 year ago)

GDP growth rate to be announced today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The GDP growth rate for the second quarter of FY20 will be announced today. As per analysts, the GDP growth is likely to hit yet another low. GDP growth has been on a downward slide for six quarters straight.

Rating agencies India Ratings and ICRA expect the growth numbers to be 4.7 per cent. Kotak Economic Research that estimated GDP growth to be at 5.2 per cent earlier has slashed it to 4.7 per cent.



