RIL becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 lakh cr market cap, share price hits all-time high

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit the market capitalisation of Rs 10 lakh crore. RIL share price rose to a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,581.25 against the previous close of Rs 1569.75 on BSE.

The Mukesh Ambani-led firm touched market cap of Rs 10,01,270 crore in early trade today. The Reliance Industries stock opened 0.17% higher at Rs 1,572 on BSE today. The large cap stock has gained 1.36% in last two days. The stock has risen 37.63% during the last one year and gained 40.73% since the beginning of this year. In the last one month, the stock has gained 10% on BSE.

Also read: RIL, Airtel expected to bid for Anil Ambani-led RCom's assets

On Wednesday, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 9,91,381.07 crore. On Tuesday, market cap of Reliance Industries zoomed to Rs 9,99,045 crore ($139 billion) but fell to Rs 9,88,179.79 crore (nearly $138 billion) by the closing bell.

Sensex Today Live: Share market opens in green, Sensex, Nifty up 0.20%; YES Bank rises 8%

On November 19, RIL became the first Indian firm to cross the Rs 9.5 lakh crore market capitalisation mark. The rise in RIL share price came after Vodafone India and Bharti Airtel announced a tariff hike from December. The tariff hike was seen benefiting RIL's telecom arm Reliance Jio which kept tariff rates unchanged.

On October 18, Mumbai-headquartered Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 9 lakh crore market-cap mark.

The company has seen a series of upgrades after second quarter earnings of the firm were announced on October 18, 2019. This has pushed the stock 13.25% or 185.1 points higher since then.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani first Indian with wealth of Rs 5 lakh crore