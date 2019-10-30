Share Market update: Sensex closes above 40,000 for first time in five months, Nifty at 11,849; SBI, TCS, ITC top gainers

10:44 AM (1 year ago)

Telecom stocks rise

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Telecom stocks rose early in the trade after media reports suggested that the Governement has formed a Committee of Secretaries (CoS) to find out ways to reduce financial stress in the telecom sector. The panel, formed under Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, will suggest ways to make a favourable environment for investment in the sector struggling to keep up revenue.BSE Telecom was trading 2.05% higher, with Vodafone Idea rising 8% higher intraday, Bharti Infratel 3.45% and Bharti Aitel rising 3% higher intraday. This was followed by 2.9% hike in Reliance Communications intraday.The government's decision to form a committee comes a few days after the Supreme Court upheld the Department of Telecom's definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue basis which it calculates levies. The apex court also asked telcos to pay up Rs 92,641 crore to the DoT over the 16-year-old AGR dispute, which could impair the financial situation of incumbents battling the prolonged tariff wars and high-debt burden.