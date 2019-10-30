Share Market update: Sensex closes above 40,000 for first time in five months, Nifty at 11,849; SBI, TCS, ITC top gainers

Petronet LNG shares climb over 6%
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Shares Petronet LNG rose over 6% in the early trade on Wednesday after the energy company reported nearly doubling of net profit in September quarter on the back of improved margins.
The share price of Petronet LNG opened with a gain of 3.87% today at Rs 290.00, against the previous close of Rs 279.20. Later the stock price climbed overall 6.38% to the day's high of Rs 297.
Net profit reported was 90% higher at Rs 1,089 crore in July-September than Rs 572.89 crore net profit in the same period, while its revenue from operations slipped to Rs 9,361.18 crore from Rs 10,745.34 crore in the second of the previous fiscal year.
"The company elected to exercise the option of a lower tax rate of 25.17% (announced last month by the government)," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Petronet LNG added later that its board of directors approved a special interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for 2019-20 fiscal year.