Share Market Update: Sensex ends 198 points lower, Nifty at 11,313; Indigo falls nearly 5%

Laksmi Vilas bank locked at 5% lower circuit

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), on Wednesday, announced that Supriya Prakash Sen resigned from the directorship of the Bank, on personal grounds.The resignation comes days after the RBI initiated prompt corrective action against the private sector lender on September 28."It is informed that Smt. Supriya Prakash Sen has resigned from the directorship of the Bank on 02nd October, 2019," the regulatory statement added. Sen had been appointed an additional director on the board in June 2019.In a separate letter, she confirmed that there was no other reason for her to step down, and added that," I am unable to take up this formal and legal responsibility due to other personal priorities and commitments at this point in time."Shares of LVB declined and locked at 5% lower circuit of Rs 31.40 by the opening bell on Thursday, with no buyers and only sellers offering the stock. LVB stock has lost overall 18% in the last 4 days of consecutive fall.