Share Market Update: Sensex ends 246 points higher, Nifty at 11,301 level; Bandhan Bank top gainer

11:27 AM (1 year ago)

Cipla share price falls over 7%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Cipla share price falls over 7% in early trade today after USFDA issued form 483 for the Goa manufacturing facility of the firm. Cipla share price fell up to 7.74% to Rs 389.55 compared to the previous close of Rs 422.25 on BSE.

The observations assume significance since the firm's Goa unit generates 25 to 30% of US business.

The observations say facility will require very extensive change in standard operating procedures, and processes which could require a bit longer for the company to resolve issues.