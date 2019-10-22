Share Market Update: Sensex ends 334 points lower, Nifty at 11,589; IT index slips 7%

Specials
Infosys share price opened 10% lower on BSE and NSE today as the IT firm faces allegations of indulging in 'unethical' practices to generate more profit and revenue from an anonymous employee group, named as 'Ethical Employees'. Infosys share price was stuck in the lower circuit of 10%, losing 76 points to Rs 691 level compared to the previous close of Rs 767.75 on BSE.Infosys share opens 10% lower on Sensex, Nifty; Rs 44,283 crore investor wealth lost amid allegations of 'unethical' practices
