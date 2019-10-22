Share Market Update: Sensex ends 334 points lower, Nifty at 11,589; IT index slips 7%

1:08 PM (1 year ago)

YES Bank top gainer on BSE, NSE

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Shares of private lender YES Bank gained nearly 10% intraday to Rs 56.5 on the BSE, after media reports suggested that the bank is set to take over an estimated Rs 6,000 crore residential project from the developer Sumer Radius Realty, over non-payment of dues worth more than Rs 479 crore.With accessing the possession of totalling 6.4 acres land in Mumbai’s Santacruz locality, the lender will also control 50% Sumer’s share in the joint entity. In 2016, the project was turned into a joint venture between builder Sanjay Chhabria of Radius Developer and Ramesh Shah of Sumer Group.YES Bank had sent a demand notice in July 2019 to Sumer Group for repayment of dues with interest and other charges within 60 days period. Last Friday, the lender issued a ‘possession notice’ and notified the developer of its move under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002. YES Bank reportedly warned public not to deal with the property.