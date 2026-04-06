West Asia conflict: Tensions escalate as Trump says Iran's ceasefire proposal 'not good enough'

President Donald Trump on April 6 firmly declared that there would be no further extensions to the deadline set for Iran, as tensions between the two nations escalate. Trump made his comments during an event at the White House, underlining that while Tehran's recent proposal for a ceasefire is “significant,” it is “not good enough.”

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“They made a proposal, and it’s a significant proposal. It’s a significant step,” Trump told reporters. “It’s not good enough, but it’s a very significant step,” he added, noting that Iran is currently in negotiations.

Trump’s remarks followed a statement from a White House official who revealed that the President has rejected an idea for a 45-day ceasefire that had reportedly been under consideration by both sides, as well as regional mediators, over the weekend.

The proposed ceasefire was viewed as a final attempt to avert further conflict as Trump’s looming deadline for Iran to either reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz or face severe military consequences approaches. Trump warned that Iran must comply with US demands or face “major attacks” on its civilian infrastructure.

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“We’ll see what happens,” Trump said, suggesting that the conflict could be resolved rapidly if Iran meets key US demands, particularly regarding its nuclear programme. “War could end very quickly if they do the things they need to do,” the president added, further emphasising that Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is a “red line” for the US.

The US president also appeared to indicate that military strikes on Iranian infrastructure remain a possibility, dismissing concerns about potential war crimes. “I’ve given them chances and they haven’t taken them,” Trump said, noting that Iran is under increasing pressure and may be considering a ceasefire. “They’re getting obliterated,” he remarked.

While Trump’s comments signaled a tough stance, he also struck a cautiously optimistic note on diplomacy. He suggested that US negotiators are engaging with “reasonable” counterparts, and that talks could continue through various channels, possibly involving Vice President JD Vance.

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On his Truth Social platform, Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, giving the country 48 hours to reach a deal or reopen the strategically crucial shipping lane. He cautioned that failure to comply would result in “hell,” reiterating his earlier warnings and indicating that there would be no further leniency. This ultimatum follows a series of shifting deadlines, including a previous 10-day window and a temporary pause on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure.

However, Iran has rejected the US demands outright. The country’s central military command dismissed Trump’s latest ultimatum, with a senior commander calling the president’s actions “helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid.” Iran’s Foreign Ministry also rejected the U.S.’s 15-point proposal, describing it as “extremely ambitious and illogical.” A spokesperson for the ministry indicated that Iran would present its own response to the US framework at an appropriate time.

Iran has raised concerns about recent military operations, specifically a “pilot rescue in Isfahan,” which it suspects may have been an attempt to target its enriched uranium reserves. The Iranian government also warned that any ceasefire without clear guarantees could allow the opposing side to regroup and resume hostilities, increasing the risks of further conflict.