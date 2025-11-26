Stock market today: Gift Nifty up 106 points; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices are poised to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers on rising expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut. Comments from two Fed policymakers favouring a December rate cut also aided sentiment and the lower interest rates in the US make emerging markets such as India more attractive for foreign investors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 105.60 points, or 0.41 per cent, up at 26,161, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Wednesday. Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, chasing gains on Wall Street. Nikkei surged more than 2 per cent, while Shanghai and Hang Seng gained up to half a per cent.

Wall Street’s strength, revived hopes of a December Fed rate cut, renewed confidence in the AI trade, optimism over a possible US–India agreement, and India’s inflation cooling to 0.25% all add to the supportive backdrop, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities. Friday’s GDP print is the next big macro cue, he said.

US stocks climbed on Tuesday as investors remained optimistic the Federal Reserve would cut US interest rates at its December meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 664.18 points, or 1.43 per cent, to 47,112.45, the S&P 500 advanced 60.76 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 6,765.88 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 153.59 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 23,025.59.

Advertisement

The dollar index was unchanged at 99.833. Spot gold was trading up 0.2 per cent at $4,131.78 per ounce, while bitcoin rose 0.5 per cent to $87,438.53. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.0037 per cent and was last trading slightly higher than the US close of 4.002 per cent.

Oil prices steadied after sliding on Tuesday as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ready to advance a US-backed peace plan. Brent crude futures rose 0.3 per cent to $62.68, stabilising after falling to a five-week low on Tuesday. OPEC+ is meeting on Sunday and is likely to leave output levels unchanged, three OPEC+ sources said as per Reuters.

"We recommend maintaining a cautious yet constructive outlook, with an emphasis on stock selection based on relative strength," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "Traders may also consider a few tactical short positions as a hedge against existing long trades."

Advertisement

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 785.32 crore on Tuesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 3,912.47 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty & Sensex outlook

"We believe that the 26,000-26,050/85,000-85,200 zone remains a key resistance area for traders. As long as the market trades below this level, weak sentiment is likely to continue," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

On the downside, 25,800/84,300 would act as an immediate support zone for the bulls. Below this, the market could slip up to 25,675/84,000. On the higher side, a successful breakout above 26,050/85,200 could push the market towards 26,150-26,200/85,500-85,700, he adds.

A decisive close below 25838 could mark a short-term trend reversal in Nifty from bullish to bearish, potentially paving the way for a decline towards the next support near 25,740, said Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities. "On the upside, the zone between 26,000 and 26,050 is likely to act as a strong resistance area in the near term," he said.



Nifty Bank outlook

Looking at key levels, the zone of 58,600–58,500 zones is expected to act as a crucial support for Nifty Bank. Any sustained move below 58,500 could drive the index towards 58,000, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. "On the upside, breakout above the zone of 59,200-59,300 can lead to continuation of up move in the Index," he said.

Advertisement

Key support of Nifty Bank is identified at 58,700, and a breakdown below this level could trigger a corrective move toward 58,500, said Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking. "On the upside, resistance is placed at 59,000, and a sustained breakout above this mark may pave the way for an extension of the uptrend toward 59,200," it said.