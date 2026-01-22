Stock market today: Gift Nifty up 148 points; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian benchmark indices are set to open higher on Thursday, tracking a rebound in global equities after US President Donald Trump ruled out the use of force to seize Greenland and dropped plans for new tariffs on European allies, easing market jitters. Traders will be looking at India's trade deal with the US, besides Q3 earnings.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 148.30 points, or 0.59 per cent, down at 25,326.50, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Thursday. Asian stocks are on the rebound on Thursday. Nikkei and KOSPI jumped nearly 2 per cent each, while Hang Seng also inched higher.

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday as investors were buoyed by news that a framework for an agreement on ‌Greenland had been reached. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 588.64 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 49,077.23, ‍the S&P 500 gained 78.76 points, or 1.16 per cent, to 6,875.62 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 270.50 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 23,224.83.

The US dollar held on to overnight gains against major peers on Thursday after President Donald Trump withdrew a threat to impose tariffs on a number of European NATO nations, trumpeting the framework of a deal with NATO over control of Greenland. Dollar index was seen up at 98.80.

Oil prices edged up on Thursday after the US president stepped back from threats to impose tariffs in his effort to seize Greenland, reducing the risk of a US-Europe trade war and supporting the global economy and oil demand. Brent crude was up 10 cents, or 0.15 per cent, at $65.34 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate rose 14 cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $60.76 a barrel.

The persistent weakness was driven by ongoing global trade and geopolitical concerns. A sharp depreciation in the Indian rupee to fresh lows further dampened sentiment, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "Continued foreign institutional selling added to the pressure, keeping overall risk appetite subdued and market activity largely stock-specific," he said.

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,787.66 crore on Wednesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 4,520.47 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50 and Sensex outlook

"The market has formed a long-legged Doji candlestick formation, indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears. We believe that, given the intraday market volatility, level-based trading would be an ideal strategy for day traders," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

On the downside, 25,000/81,700 and 24,950/81,500 would act as key support zones, while 25,300/82,600 and 25,425/83,,000 could serve as key resistance levels for the bulls. However, if the market falls below 24,950/81,500, sentiment could change. Below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions, he said.

Nifty shakes the market when the 200-DMA is challenged, and it is not going to be just black and white. Over the next few days, it may remain highly volatile, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "On the lower end, support is placed at 25,125. A decisive fall below 25,125 could trigger further panic in the market. On the higher end, resistance on a closing basis is placed at 25,200."

Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank underperformed the Nifty and formed a third straight bearish candle with a lower high and lower low, signalling continuation of the corrective decline and persistent selling pressure at higher levels. The 58,700–59,000 zone remains a key short-term support, said Bajaj Broking.

"This area also coincides with the lower end of the seven-week consolidation range and the 50-day EMA, making it a crucial support. A decisive break below this zone could accelerate the downside. On the upside, immediate resistance is at 59,500, while the 60,200–60,400 all-time high zone remains a major hurdle," it added.

For Nifty Bank, the 100-Day EMA zone of 58,200-58,100 will act as an immediate support. Any sustained fall below the 58,100 level, could lead to Index extending its down move further towards the 57,800 level, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. "On the upside, the zone of 59,100-59,200 will act as an immediate resistance."