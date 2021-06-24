Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 15,700; RIL AGM in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened higher ahead of the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries (RIL). At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 170.5 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 52,476.62, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 42 points or 0.27 per cent to 15,729.35.

Infosys and TCS were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by L&T, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints were among the losers.

On Wednesday, the equity benchmark Sensex settled 282.63 points or 0.54% lower at 52,306.08 amid profit booking. The Nifty 50 declined 85.80 points or 0.54% to end at 15,686.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers as they bought Rs 3,156.53 shares worth crore on June 23, as per provisional data available on t