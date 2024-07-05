Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Nephro Care, RVNL, IDBI Bank, Ircon, Go Digit and Raymond

Indian headline indices ended on flat note on Thursday, after a strong opening, followed by profit booking in the select leading stocks. BSE Sensex added 62.87 points, or 0.08 per cent to end at 80,049.67. NSE's Nifty50 index gained 15.65 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 24,302.15 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, July 05, 2024:



Related Articles

HDFC Bank: India's leading private lender said its gross advances registered a growth of 0.8 per cent YoY to Rs 24.87 lakh crore in the first quarter of FY25. The deposits were down 0.03 per cent to Rs 23.79 lakh crore, while the CASA deposits dropped 5 per cent to Rs 8.63 lakh crore.



Nephro Care India: The Deepak Parekh-backed treatment center will make its debut on NSE's emerge platform on Friday, July 05. The company raised a total of Rs 41.26 crore via its IPO selling its shares for Rs 90 apiece. It will be the first stock to be listed at the bourses after NSE imposed a 90 per cent capping on listing price.



IDBI Bank: The private lenders total business grew 15 per cent YoY to Rs 4.71 lakh crore in the June 2024 quarter. Total deposits rose 13 per cent to Rs 2.77 lakh crore. CASA deposits increased 5 per cent to Rs 1.34 lakh crore, while net advances were up 17 per cent for the quarter.



Go Digit General Insurance: The recently listed general insurance company was visited by a team of officials from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Bengaluru, seeking information regarding purchases made by the company from one of its vendors. According to the DGGI, the vendor was non-existent at its registered premises as per a discrete inquiry conducted.



Poonawalla Fincorp: The shadow lender's disbursements grew 5 per cent to Rs 7,400 crore, while assets under management (AUM) were up 52 per cent at Rs 26,970 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Gross NPAs were below 1 per cent, while net NPAs came in below 0.5 per cent for the period.



Raymond: The textile major announced the vertical demerger of its real estate business into its wholly owned subsidiary, Raymond Realty (RRL). After the completion of this demerger, Raymond and Raymond Realty will operate as separate listed entities within the Raymond Group, pending all statutory approvals.



Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The Mahindra Group company is the preferred partner for the redevelopment of seven residential societies in Borivali West, Mumbai. This project offers an estimated gross development value of approximately Rs 1,800 crore.



Ahluwalia Contracts: The real estate company has received an order worth Rs 572 crore from the Airports Authority Of India at Darbhanga Airport, Bihar. The order involves the construction of a new terminal building, allied structures, and external development works on an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) model.



RVNL: The railways run PSU company has signed an MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for participation in upcoming projects in India and abroad as a project service provider.



Ircon International: The railway company has received a LOA for the work of design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of broad gauge ballastless track (BLT), supply of ballast, and installation of track (excluding supply of rails and track sleepers) in Uttarakhand, from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL).



Krsnaa Diagnostics: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Government of India, has awarded the tender to the diagnostics firm for providing tele-reporting services for radiology at the BARC Hospital, Mumbai.



CG Power & Industrial Solutions: The motor and generator manufacturing company has entered into a ‘Development Agreement’ with Skybound Realty, a K Raheja Corp group company, for the joint development of property CG House in Mumbai.



BGR Energy Systems: The civil construction company has received approval from board members for the issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,000 crore via rights issue to eligible equity shareholders.



Lloyds Metals & Energy: The metal company launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on July 4, with a floor price of Rs 732.08 per share.