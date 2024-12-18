Stocks in news: Mobikwik, Vishal Mega Mart, Ambuja Cements, Adani Energy, Auro Pharma & Sai Life

Indian benchmark indices settled with big cuts on Tuesday amid the pessimism of hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve. BSE Sensex tanked 1,064.12 points, or 1.30 per cent, to end at 80,684.45. NSE's Nifty50 crashed 332.25 points or 1.35 per cent, to settle at 24,336. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, December 18, 2024:

Related Articles



One Mobikwik System: The fintech player is set to make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday after the company raised a total of Rs 572 crore via IPO between December 11-13. The company sold its shares for Rs 279 apiece, which was overall subscribed 119.38 times.



Vishal Mega Mart: The hyperchain retail player will be listed at the bourses on Wednesday as the company raised Rs 8,000 crore from its primary stake sale between December 11-13. The company offered its shares for Rs 78 apiece, which saw bids for 27.28 times or Rs 1.6 lakh crore.



Sai Life Science: The pharmaceuticals firm shall be listed on the exchanges on Wednesday after the company raised a total of Rs 3,042.62 crore via IPO between December 11-13. The company sold its shares for Rs 549 apiece, which was overall subscribed a solid 10.26 times.



Ambuja Cements: The cement and building materials player has received board approval to merge Sanghi Industries and Penna Cement Industries with itself. The merger is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, including approval from the National Company Law Tribunal. Ambuja Cements will issue 12 equity shares for every 100 equity shares of Sanghi Industries.



Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group firm has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Energy Solutions Step-Eleven, for the transmission, distribution, and supply of power and other infrastructure services.



Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA inspected Unit-V, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, in Telangana from December 9 to December 17. The regulator closed the inspection with two observations. The observations are procedural in nature.



Sun TV Network: The National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai, has approved the amalgamation between South Asia FM and its joint ventures/associate companies.



Va Tech Wabag: The tender for Saudi Arabia’s 300 MLD mega seawater desalination plant, won by the company, has been cancelled due to internal administrative procedures. The company had received an order worth $317 million (Rs 2,700 crore) from the Saudi Water Authority on September 6.



Sonata Software: The IT solutions provider company has launched Harmoni.AI-powered test acceleration platform – IntellQA, designed to drive digital transformation for global enterprises.



JSW Energy: South Korea's LG Energy Solution is in talks with JSW Energy to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage in a joint venture that would require an investment of over $1.5 billion, suggested some media reports. The discussions include setting up a plant in India with a total capacity of 10 gigawatt hours.



Exide Industries: The auto components maker has invested Rs 100 crore in its subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions on a rights basis. With this investment, the total investment made by the company in the subsidiary rises to Rs 3,152.24 crore.



Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has issued corporate guarantees of $10 million in favour of HSBC Bank, Chile, for providing a working capital facility to its subsidiary Alembic Pharmaceuticals SpA, Chile.



Aditya Birla Real Estate: The realty company's subsidiary, Birla Estates, has acquired a land parcel of 70.92 acres in Boisar for Rs 104.3 crore.



Jindal Saw: The metal company has entered into a share purchase agreement with ReNew Green Energy Solutions (RGES) to acquire up to 31.20 per cent of the shareholding in ReNew Green MHH One, making RGMHH an associate of the company. This acquisition will help the company procure electricity at a concessional rate.



Gujarat Industries Power: The company board has approved the award of an EPC contract for the balance of system (BoS) package for the implementation of a 500 MW (AC) solar PV project at Khavda, Gujarat.



Glenmark Life Sciences: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the change of name of the company from Glenmark Life Sciences to Alivus Life Sciences, effective December 17.