Stocks in news: RIL, Adani Enterprises, GMR Airports, Hindustan Zinc, Mphasis & DCX Systems

Indian benchmark indices ended the week on a higher note on Friday on the back of positive global cues and macroeconomic data, supported by the buying of the domestic IT stocks. BSE Sensex surged 1,330.96 points, or 1.68 per cent, to end the day at 80,436.84. NSE's Nifty50 rallied 397.40 points, or 1.65 per cent, to close at 24,541.15 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, August 19, 2024:



Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Reliance Industries, Man Infraconstruction, Action Construction Equipments, MMP Industries and more will trade ex-dividend later today.



Adani Enterprises: The Management Committee of Adani Group's flagship firm has approved the public issuance of non-convertible debentures amounting to up to Rs 400 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 400 crore, aggregating up to Rs 800 crore.



GMR Airports Infrastructure: Passenger traffic across all airports in July grew 7.7 per cent YoY to 1.06 crore, with domestic passenger traffic up 7.1 per cent and international passenger traffic rising 9.3 per cent. Aircraft movements increased 6 per cent YoY and 2 per cent MoM to 68,755.



Samvardhana Motherson International: The auto ancillary company’s subsidiary, Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions, has acquired a 34 per cent stake in Motherson Auto Solutions from Sojitz Corporation. Following the acquisition, Motherson Auto Solutions has become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.



Hindustan Zinc: Promoter Vedanta has decided to exercise the oversubscription option in the offer-for-sale of Hindustan Zinc to the extent of 1,21,65,562 equity shares or 0.29 per cent of equity share capital. This is in addition to 5,14,40,329 shares or 1.22 per cent stake forming part of the base offer size. The total offer size will be up to 6,36,05,891 shares or 1.51 per cent stake.



Escorts Kubota: The tractor maker will explore various options for industrial land to set up a greenfield facility. In this regard, an investment intent has been submitted to the Government of Uttar Pradesh for the acquisition of land. The company has estimated direct and indirect investment of about Rs 4,500 crore plus to be done in phases.



Mphasis: The company board of the IT player has appointed Aravind Viswanathan as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect, following the resignation of Manish Dugar as the Chief Financial Officer.



Jubilant Pharmova: A wholly owned subsidiary of the drugmaker Jubilant Biosys Innovative Research Services Pte, Singapore, has signed and issued a 'put option offer' to Pierre Fabre Laboratories. With this offer, Jubilant Biosys will acquire 80 per cent equity capital (4.4 million euros over 2 years) in a new company to be incorporated in France.



DCX Systems: The defence company has received orders worth Rs 107.09 crore from domestic and overseas customers for the supply of electronic kits and cable & wire harness assemblies.



Caplin Point Laboratories: The drug agency of Brazil- ANVISA-Brazil- conducted an inspection of the company’s subsidiary Caplin Steriles’ injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility at Gummidipoondi. The inspection was conducted between August 12 and 16 and concluded with zero observations.



Kolte-Patil Developers: Khiroda Chandra Jena has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the real estate company, effective from August 17, to pursue professional opportunities outside the organization.



Uno Minda: Ramesh KS has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for ECS-2 Domain of the auto components company, effective from August 17. He will report to Nirmal K. Minda, Chairman and Managing Director of the company.



Bank of Maharashtra: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.27 crore on Bank of Maharashtra for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI on ‘Loan System for Delivery of Bank Credit,’ ‘Cyber Security Framework in Banks,’ and ‘Know Your Customer.’