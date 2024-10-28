Stocks in news: Waaree Energies, ICICI Bank, RIL, YES Bank, Dr Reddy's, IndiGo & Axis Bank

Indian benchmark indices continued to fall on Friday amid the consistent FII selling, denting the sentiments at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex cracked 662.87 points or 0.83 per cent, to end at 79,402.29. NSE's Nifty50 crashed 218.60 points, or 0.90 per cent, to close at 24,180.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, October 28, 2024:

Q2 results today: Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Adani Power, Indian Oil Corporation, Ambuja Cements, Punjab National Bank, Suzlon Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharti Hexacom, Indian Bank, JSW Infrastructure, Motilal Oswal Finance Services, Federal Bank, Tata Technologies, LIC Housing Finance and more will announce their results for September 2024 quarter results later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Reliance Industries will trade ex-bonus later today, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories will trade ex-split today. Shares of Elecon Engineering Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and KSolves India will trade ex-dividend today.



Waaree Energies: The solar player will make its Dalal Street debut on Monday after the company raised a total of Rs 4321.44 crore via its IPO, which was sold between October 21, 2024 to October 23 for Rs 1,503 apiece in a lot size of nine equity shares. The issue was overall booked 79.44 times.



Deepak Builders & Engineers India: The construction player will also kick-off its innings at Dalal Street on Monday after it raised a total of Rs 260.04 crore via its IPO, open for bidding between October 21-23. Shares were sold for Rs 203 apiece with a lot size of 73 shares, getting an overall bidding of 41.5 times.



ICICI Bank: The leading private lender's Q2FY25 standalone net profit rose by 14.5 per cent YoY to Rs 11,746 crore. Its net interest income (NII) increased 9.5 per cent YoY to Rs 20,048 crore, while its net interest margin (NIM) came in at 4.27 percent for the quarter.



Axis Bank: SEBI has issued a show cause notice to Axis Bank and its subsidiaries, Axis Securities and Axis Capital. Axis Bank and its subsidiaries are reviewing the contents of the show cause notice and will be filing responses with SEBI, as the transactions were undertaken with the requisite regulatory approvals.



Adani Enterprises: The company's subsidiary, Adani Airport Holdings, has incorporated a subsidiary named Celeritas International FZCO in the UAE for general trading business.



YES Bank: The private lender reported a 145 per cent YoY jump in its September 2024 quarter in standalone net profit at Rs 553 crore. The net interest income (NII) was reported at Rs 2,200 crore for Q2FY25, was up 14.3 per cent YoY. Net interest margins (NIMs) remained stable QoQ at 2.4 per cent.



Coal India: The Government-owned miner reported a 22 per cent YoY fall in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 at Rs 6,289 crore. The revenue from operations in Q2FY25 stood at Rs 30,673 crore, down 6.4 per cent YoY, while Ebitda for the quarter dropped 14.2 per cent YoY to Rs 8,617.1 crore with margins contracting to 28.1 per cent.



Avenue Supermarts: The DMart operator has completed the acquisition of a 26 per cent shareholding in FP Ampere Energy (a wholly owned subsidiary of Fourth Partner Energy) for Rs 2 crore. Following this acquisition, FP Ampere has become an associate company of Avenue Supermarts.



Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing player's board has approved the company’s entry into a joint venture agreement with Oil India for developing a city gas distribution (CGD) project in Arunachal Pradesh. There will be a 50:50 shareholding between BPCL and Oil India in the joint venture.



InterGlobe Aviation: The aviation major slipped back into the red as it reported a loss of Rs 987 crore in the September 2024 quarter. However, IndiGo's parent clocked revenue from operations at Rs 16,970 crore in the reporting quarter, up 16 per cent YoY. Ebitda slipped half a per cent to Rs 2,434 crore while margins contracted 210 bps to 14.3 per cent.



ITD Cementation: The promoter, Italian-Thai Development Public Company, has entered into a share purchase agreement with Renew Exim DMCC, part of the Adani Group, for the sale of a 46.64 per cent stake at a price of Rs 400 per share. Renew Exim DMCC has also announced an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in ITD at Rs 571.68 per share.



Nuvama Wealth Management: The leading wealth manager reported strong financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024as its revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 740 crore, up 50 per cent YoY. Operating profit after tax also grew 77 per cent YoY to Rs Rs 258 crore for the quarter. It declared an interim dividend of Rs 63 per share for the H1FY25.



Suven Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the merger of Casper Pharma with itself. Casper Pharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Suven.



Sky Gold: The B2B jewelery player's board has approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 9:1 (nine new bonus equity shares for every existing equity share) to the eligible shareholders of the company as of the record date.



KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration: The industrial products player's subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan for a proposed investment of Rs 1,000 crore.