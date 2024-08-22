Stocks in news: Zomato, RVNL, Paytm, IREDA, Tata Motors, LTTS, Zen Tech & BEML

Indian benchmark indices posted mild gains on Thursday, following a choppy trading session. Fag end buying pushed by the strong DII inflows supported the sentiments. BSE Sensex added 102.44 points or 0.13 per cent, to end the day at 80,905.30. NSE's Nifty50 rose 71.35 points, or 0.29 per cent, to close at 24,770.20 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, August 22, 2024:



Corporate actions today: Rights issue of Atal Realtech opens today. Shares of Money Masters Leasing & Finance will trade 1:10 ratio. Shares of Aster DM, Benares Hotels, Globus Spirits, Goldiam International, IRFC, Hester Biosciences, Hindware Home, Jindal Steel & Power, Mazda, Relaxo Footwear, Panama Petrochem and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Zomato: The food delivery player will acquire Paytm's entertainment ticketing business for Rs 2,048 crore. The transaction includes a transition services agreement, allowing the ticketing business to continue operating on the Paytm app for up to 12 months to ensure a smooth transition. 280 employees will move to Zomato as part of the deal.



One 97 Communications: Paytm announced that its board of directors has opted for a reduced salary under a 'revised remuneration structure.' The proposed revision, subject to shareholder approval, will reduce the annual salaries of non-executive independent directors from Rs 1.65-2.07 crore to a capped amount of Rs 48 lakh, with a fixed component of Rs 20 lakh, effective April 1, 2024.



Tata Motors: SES ESG Research has assigned an ESG Score (Adjusted) of 78.8 (Grade B+) to Tata Motors based on data pertaining to FY24.



Alkem Laboratories: A promoter entity is likely to offload a 0.7 per cent stake in the pharma company through block deals, suggest some media reports. The floor price is likely to be set at Rs 5,616 per share.



L&T Technology Services: The global engineering and R&D firm has collaborated with Thales to offer innovative business models to customers. Under this strategic collaboration, L&T Technology will use the Thales Sentinel platform to help customers monetize their software with flexible licensing options.



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The recently listed PSU's board of directors will meet on August 29 to consider raising up to Rs 4,500 crore in one or more tranches through a further public offer (FPO), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), rights issue, or preferential issue.



Zen Technologies: The defence player has launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) on Wednesday, August 21, setting the floor price at Rs 1,685.18 per share. According to some media reports, the QIP issue size may be around Rs 800 crore, with the potential to scale up to Rs 1,000 crore.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The state run PSU counter has signed an MoU with Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Berhad (DMIA). They may collaborate to work jointly on railway infrastructure and services projects in the ASEAN market and other regions.



Welspun Enterprises: The engineering company's subsidiary Welspun Michigan Engineers has received the letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for rehabilitating man-entry sewers using trenchless technology in Mumbai's suburbs. The contract value is Rs 159.75 crore, and the project is to be executed within 24 months.



BEML: The defense and heavy engineering manufacturer has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Marine Engineering, Indian Navy, to develop advanced marine applications for defense. It has also entered into an MoU with Malaysia’s largest rolling stock manufacturer, SMH Rail, to meet global demand for rail and metro solutions.



Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) has granted an industrial license to the company to establish an industrial undertaking for manufacturing several items in Navi Mumbai.



Muthoot Capital Services: The financial services announced that its board of directors will meet on August 24 to consider issuing non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 50 crore on a private placement basis.



Kalyan Jewellers India: Promoter Trikkur Sitarama Iyer will be purchasing a 2.36 per cent stake in Kalyan Jewellers from Highdell Investment at Rs 535 per share, amounting to Rs 1,300 crore. After the transaction, the promoters' shareholding in the company will increase from 60.59 per cent to 62.95 per cent.



Procter & Gamble Health: The pharma firm's net profit declined by 43.7 per cent YoY to Rs 16.78 crore for the June 2024 quarter, despite healthy operating numbers and a decrease in input costs. The decline was impacted by an exceptional loss of Rs 20.19 crore. Revenue from operations fell 5.7 per cent to Rs 283.9 crore. It has declared a final dividend of Rs 60 per share.