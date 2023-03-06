Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Google & more: 7 tech stocks Indian women are putting their money in

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta (previously known as Facebook), NVIDIA, and Spotify are the top tech stocks Indian women are investing in, according to a report by wealth management and investment platform, Vested Finance.



Investment scenario in India has evolved considerably. Moreover, the growth in the participation of women in the Indian and overseas public markets is also notable. Since the last one year, female investors on the platform have grown by 108 per cent. However, active accounts are pegged at just 15 per cent, the data pointed out.



Numbers shared by the company also revealed that 60 per cent of the women investors are from the millennial generation (born between 1981-1995) and 20 per cent from GenerationX (born between 1965-1980).



Commenting on what is spurring the interest of women in tech stocks, Viram Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Vested Finance said, “Women investors are leaning more toward the tech giants showcasing interest in investing in companies that are part of their daily lives. However, there is still ample scope for women investors to increase participation in the US stock market. We are confident that more knowledge-driven exercises promote the importance of geographical diversification.”



Tech stocks apart, the report also found out that ETFs or exchange traded funds are a favourite among women when it comes to investing. ETFs track a particular index, sector or commodity. They operate much like a mutual fund except that they can be purchased or sold on a stock exchange like a regular stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ and Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares are the favourite ETFs women are putting their money in, the report noted.



While the number of retail investors might have increased over the years, the scenario is not very optimistic.



Markets, across the world, have been under-performing and witnessing a slowdown of sorts. Take for instance, the S&P 500 Index, currently trading at a price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.72x compared to 25.96x a year ago, and 40x two years ago.



Business Today reported earlier that experts have been of the opinion that this slowdown in tech stocks provides an opportunity to buy international stocks at lower prices as their fundamentals still remain strong. Moreover, overseas investing ensures that investors don’t put all their eggs in one basket, and provides their portfolios with the much-needed geographical diversification, especially when India accounts for just 3 per cent of the world’s market cap.



