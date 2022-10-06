Vijay Kedia stayed put, Dolly Khanna upped stake in this auto component maker in Q2

Seasoned investor Vijay Kedia stayed put while Dolly Khanna upped stake by 12 basis points sequentially in auto component maker Talbros Automotive Components in the September quarter, latest shareholding pattern suggests.

Data available with BSE showed Vijay Kedia held 2,80,000 shares, or 2.27 per cent stake in the maker of gaskets and heat shields, suspension systems and anti-vibration products, as of September 30.

Kedia did not tinker with his holding as compared to the June quarter. The ace investor has been keeping his stake unchanged in the company since December quarter of 2021, data publicly available with Trendlyne showed.

Dolly Khanna, on the other hand, hiked her stake in the company to 1,50,215 shares or 1.22 per cent in September quarter from 1,35,215 shares or 1.10 per cent stake at the end of June quarter. Khanna had been holding a stake in this company at least since December quarter of 2020.

Kedia and Khanna own some Rs 20 crore worth of Talbros Automotive Components, as per Trendlyne.

On Thursday, the scrip was trading 0.89 per cent lower at Rs 465.65. The stock has lost over nearly 29 per cent over its January 18 high of Rs 654.90. Still, it is up 19 per cent year-to-date.

The same scrip had risen 175 per cent in 2021.