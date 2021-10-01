Wall Street's main indexes open higher, investors buy into cheaper sectors

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as steep losses in September saw investors buying into cheaper sectors, while drugmaker Merck rose on marking progress in the development of an oral COVID-19 drug.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.78 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 33,930.70.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.62 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 4,317.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 46.35 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 14,494.93 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Stocks in news: Paras Defence, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Zee and more



Also Read: Stocks in news: Zee, Coal India, Indian Overseas Bank, RIL and more