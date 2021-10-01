Stocks in news: Paras Defence, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Zee and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 176 points to 17,435 amid weak global cues. Indian equity market fell for the third straight session on September 30 amid losses in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and ICICI Bank as monthly derivatives expired.

After a volatile session, Sensex ended 286.91 points or 0.48 per cent lower at 59,126.36. Nifty declined 93.15 points or 0.53 per cent to 17,618.15.

PowerGrid was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.67 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, SBI and M&M.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The manufacturer of defence and space engineering products will be listed on BSE and NSE. The company is expected to make a strong market debut. It is trading at a grey market premium of Rs 220-230 over its issue price of Rs 175.

HDFC Bank: The private lender has raised Rs 739 crore by issuing the rupee-denominated masala bonds in the overseas markets. HDFC Bank has issued and allotted rupee-denominated bonds overseas on September 30, 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India: The carmaker said it expects an adverse impact on production at its two plants in Haryana and parent Suzuki's Gujarat plant in October on account of supply constraint of electronic components due to semiconductor shortage.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) to hold a board meeting after its minority shareholder Invesco's request for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

TCS, MCX: The IT firm said it has been selected by the country's largest commodity exchange MCX as the technology solution provider.

UPL: The agrochemical firm has launched a smart technology-driven seed treatment solution Electron 3-Way Mix in the seed and plant health segment. The new product acts as a powerful tool in protecting the seed and seedling from pests and diseases in the early stages and helps in robust crop establishment.

NMDC: The state owned miner plans to achieve 47 million tonne of iron ore production during the current financial year. It plans to spend Rs 3,720 crore on capital expenditure.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company said it has bagged its first waste-to-energy project worth Rs 1,500 crore from a leading developer of energy assets in the UK and Europe.

NHPC: The state-owned hydro power giant has received its shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limit by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore during the annual general meeting (AGM).

Bank of India: The state-owned lender has raised Rs 1,800 crore by issuing Basel-III-compliant bonds. The bank raised Rs 1,800-crore Basel-III-compliant tier-II bonds on September 29 on a private placement basis.